Wangaratta City’s senior men will be hoping to bank three points back at home against Wodonga Heart this Sunday prior to a tough run home to finish the season.

The Devils have lost their past two matches as they battle through a host of injuries to key players.

Heart sit last on the ladder with just the two wins and have conceded 29 more goals than the next worst team this season.

Coach Vitaly Leschen said the bye last week came in good time for his team as he hopes to recall sore bodies.

“Our focus this week will be just regrouping and refocusing, hopefully we can get a result,” he said.

“It would be good to go out and dominate the game and bag a few goals.”

After facing Heart this week the Devils will have a challenging stretch to finish the season having to play Cobram, Myrtleford and Albury Hotspurs who all sit ahead of them on the ladder.

“We are still aiming to compete come finals, we have players coming back and five games to build momentum,” Leschen said.

The last time Wangaratta City faced Heart they came away with a 4-0 win at Willow Park.

The senior women will look to continue their dominance when they return to the pitch to face Heart coming off a win by forfeit last week.

After making a strong start to the season, Heart have secured only six points from their past four games and lost their last encounter with Wangaratta City 3-0.

The Lady Devils still have not been beaten in 2026, with their two draws the only blemishes on an otherwise perfect run so far.

Last week the reserves men put on a clinical display at South Wangaratta winning 9-0 over Twin City, thanks to braces from Archer Hill and Zak Bouchier.

The thirds would go down 1-2 despite Declan Giddings hitting the back of the net.

Against Wodonga Heart the under 14s boys (5-0) and under 13 boys (1-0) tasted success while the under 16 boys proved too good for Myrtleford 2-0.

The under 12s and under 16s will start the action at South Wangaratta on Sunday from 8am.