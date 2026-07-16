While temperatures and numbers were down on recent weeks, 17 'bravehearts', including some wearing shorts, arrived at the Oxley Hall to give it their best shot at the weekly social table tennis competition last Monday night.

Wasting no time, Jason Mullins was fully focussed, when he and 'high performer' Hugh Spring went straight into 'hard drive' when they faced up to 'surge on' Neil Spurgeon, and 'up there' Gary Coad, in a serious 'fun for all' game.

With each player throwing his all into supporting his partner, and undermining his opponent, it was hard work, both mentally and physically, to cast the final blow on every point contested.

But after rattling the boards, and the brains in the very tight encounter, final scores revealed one pair won by two points.

An entertaining game was 'thrashed out', when Jacob Hardiman paired up with Pete Spring, to give Ernie Menichelli and Richard Morgan a 'run for their money' in every point contested.

With Richard's goal to win every point, he and 'livewire' Ernie worked 'hand in glove' (yes, it was a cold night), as they fought 'tooth and nail' to suppress Jacob and Pete's never-ending barrage of accurately placed, fire-powered serves and strokes in the long battle of 'ups and downs'.

After all four had given their all, it came as no surprise to hear one pair won the tie-breaker, and immediately called for a 'double or quits' decider game.

After having already played a number of games, 'older and wiser' June Uebergang was in 'hit or miss' form, when she teamed up with 'stroke master' Manni Poulos, to hopefully take the game up to, and away from, Richard Morgan and 'fly by night' Alison Stephens.

As each pair worked in unison with their partner, as they searched high and low for opportunities to 'upset their opponents' apple cart', every shot in the book – with variations – were utilised in their desperation to win each point.

After a very enjoyable, but 'taxing' game, where the lead ebbed and flowed continuously, both pairs celebrated the win!

Theo Poulos' aim was as clear as 'black and white' when he, and David Harris, lined up to do battle with 'Mr and Mrs' Stephens, Graham and Alison, in a game of high intent, with no 'gimmies' offered from start to finish.

With Theo and David standing 'shoulder to shoulder', and Graham and Alison, arm in arm, both pairs continually set the 'tone' of play for their partner to capitalise on.

Short, long, wide, narrow, and lucky serves and strokes were all put to use with one purpose in mind – 'let's get 'em'.

And after much galloping from corner to corner, it appeared 'Collingwood' won by a point.

After each had already done the circuit of the four tables a number of times, none were showing signs of lethargy, when Debbie Brunken partnered Neil Brock to give it their best shot in what turned into a 'heavy workout' against 'future pro' Jack Spring, and Ernie Menichelli.

So many irretrievable serves and strokes were met and answered with determination that left spectators exhausted, but calling for more.

And with unlimited investment in every player's commitment, scores were heading for the tie-break, until Jack 'ran like a hare' to retrieve a 'wider than wide' ball to seal the deal with a table-edge scraper, resulting in he and Ernie clinching victory.

After an exhilarating night of physical and social enjoyment, everyone tucked into supper and a cuppa to replace lost stamina, and catch up on the 'news of the day'.

Adults and secondary school students of all ages and abilities are most welcome to join the group, which meets at the Oxley Hall each Monday night, beginning at 7pm.

BYO bat, $2 entry, and a plate to share.