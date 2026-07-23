Division two men

The BodyTeq Division two Men travelled up the freeway to Albury to take on Magpies.

The Dragons had control of the game right from the first pass, taking the win with a 7-1 score line.

The comprehensive win improved the for and against to get them closer to second spot in the ladder.

Matt Vogel led the way for the Dragons, scoring a hat-trick of goals as well as controlling the middle of the field with some very strong stick skills.

The rest of the goals were shared around with one goal each to Sam Couche, Blake Miles, Hamish Kerr and James Wheeler.

The midfield, alongside Vogel, were instrumental in keeping the Magpies attackers quiet with Charles Webster, Alistair Merritt, Henry Findlay and Cam Leathem all making solid contributions.

The back line of Atticus Thomson, Xavier Bennett and Alex Doig we also able to pressure the Magpies attackers in shutting them down and late in the game were able to push up the field and apply more pressure as the Dragons continued attacking late into the game.

This week the Dragons head back up the freeway to take on Wombats on Sunday morning.

Division two women

The Foot Centre Division two Women's team made the trip to Albury on Sunday to face the fast-paced Magpies in a competitive contest.

Kate Reilly was outstanding in defence, controlling the back line and consistently directing the ball out of danger to launch attacking opportunities.

Hannah Lindsay and Christy Christie worked the ball forward, building up the play for the high forwards to take the ball into the circle.

Despite a strong team performance, the 3-1 loss didn't reflect the determination and quality shown by the side throughout the match.

The team returns to Albury this Sunday, where they will look to bounce back against the Wombats.

Division three women

The West End Cycles Division three Women’s team displayed tremendous courage and determination throughout their match against Norths, working tirelessly for one another from the first whistle to the last.

Their communication was positive, with constant encouragement lifting teammates through every challenge.

Every player ran their heart out, chasing every ball and never giving up despite the intense pace.

Isabelle Lewis, Julie Findlay and Carli Notman were dangerous upfront with some beautiful feeding of the ball from Jane Kealey and Lesly Forman, whilst Emma Gall put on a masterclass as goalkeeper as she athletically scrambled to defend several attacks on goals.

Unfortunately, it was two quick counterattacks from the opposition resulted in goals, proving the difference in a closely contested game.

While the result was disappointing, the team's effort, resilience, and commitment to supporting each other were outstanding and provide a strong foundation to build on in the weeks ahead.

Under 14 girls

The Dragon girls came off a two week break, after a strong win against fourth placed Falcons.

The win prior to the break created a marginal gap two point difference in the ladder for Dragons in second place and third.

Very keen to extend the gap to cement ladder position, the Dragon girls started play against bottom of the ladder Magpies in beautiful form.

Team passing across the entire field broke down Magpies play very early in the game resulting in four goals by the first quarter, with a mix of field and penalty corner goals.

Magpies struggled to quell the ball movement from Dragons with the team building a dominant margin by half time.

Movement in team positions to even out the game resulted in some entry into the defence by Magpies, a positive for the young side.

Final score in Dragon’s favour 11-0.

Watch out next week for the play off between second and third on the ladder.

Under 12 boys

The NGI Group Under 12 Boys played at home to take on the Magpies, showing plenty of determination and growth despite a 6-1 loss.

While the scoreboard did not reflect the team's effort, it was encouraging to see every player continuing to build confidence and develop their skills throughout the match.

The teamwork between experienced and new players continues to strengthen each week, creating exciting opportunities across the field.

Lewis Henderson scored the team's goal, providing a highlight in a match where the boys never stopped competing.

Max Wood was a standout performer, demonstrating excellent passing down the line and strong defensive tackling to help keep the team in the contest.

With the season progressing, the continued improvement and enthusiasm shown by the group is a positive sign, and we look forward to seeing the team continue to grow and develop over the remainder of the season.