Division two men

The BodyTeq division two men were at home to Norths on Sunday, in conditions that could be described as less than ideal and challenging.

The standing water on the field curtailed both teams’ normal fast and free-flowing styles of play.

Charles Webster was able to break the deadlock in the first half, managing to get the ball past the Norths goalie.

Then in the second half, Hamish Kerr was able to get enough stick on the ball for it to beat both goalie and the large puddle in front of the goals, securing the Dragons a 2-0 win over a potential finals opponent.

Both teams were glad when the final siren went, looking forward to drying off after one of the most challenging games they’ve played in a long time.

Division two women

The Foot Centre women's division two team faced a challenging encounter at home on Sunday, battling both their opponents and the elements in extremely wet conditions.

The waterlogged field made attacking difficult, with the ball unable to travel more than a few metres at a time.

Both teams were forced to work tirelessly to maintain possession, resulting in a scrappy but competitive match.

Despite the adverse weather, the players' spirits remained high - laughter and smiles were evident throughout the game, reflecting the team's resilience and positive attitude in the face of difficult circumstances.

Norths ultimately claimed victory with a narrow 1–0 scoreline, securing three points in what proved to be a tough contest for both sides.

Division three women

It was always going to be a tough game against last year’s grand finalists Wodonga, but the West End Cycles division three women’s team did not disappoint their faithful supporters on the sidelines as they served up an exciting game to watch.

The Wodonga team eventually triumphed 6–1, powered by experienced finishers who converted chances with calm precision, but Wangaratta delivered some of the match’s most exciting attacking moments, pushing forward with creativity and refusing to fade.

Their lone goal came from Elsie Cunneen and Greta Le collaborating from a sharp, fast build-up that highlighted their potential.

While Wodonga dominated through clinical execution, Wangaratta’s Marianne Edwards, Mel Gillies, Lucy North and Emily Edwards impressed with spirit, energy, and bold offensive play, showing they’re a team to watch as they continue to grow.

Under 14 girls

The under 14 Dragon girls played top of the ladder Norths for the second week in a row.

The previous week, Dragons held the Norths team to a 0-1 margin for the first half, but in the back end of the game allowed the very skilled Norths players to find gaps in play ending with a 1-5 loss.

Determined to work on holding the run of the play using a strong centre structure and capitalising on the speed of our forward line, there was a very real chance of upsetting the currently undefeated team.

Both sides slowly warmed into the game and took time to get a good run of the ball into attack, with several early chances from Dragons being held out by a strong Norths defence.

Norths managed to get a penalty corner and sent a strong direct shot in for the first goal of the game near the end of the first quarter.

Over the second quarter, Dragons started to penetrate their attack and won a few penalty corner opportunities with one shot at goal resulting in a penalty stroke.

Norths, playing without a goalie, elected the very brave field player Ruby Wilesmith to face the shot.

After an anxious conversation, the team determined Elsie Cunneen would take the stroke, with a successful shot to equalise the game at 1-1.

Dragons had several breakaway runs in attack and after several attempts, Emma Shallue managed to break through Norths defence for a 2-1 lead.

Norths came back in the third quarter to equalise and build on the goal difference with a very smart field goal and another penalty corner goal, 2-3.

In the final quarter, Norths managed a goal in the last five minutes which pushed the gap for a draw a little too far.

A last-minute surge by the determined Dragons resulted in a goal from the team’s top goal scorer Maddy Shallue, the final scoreline Dragons 3-Norths 4.

Under 12 girls

It was a clash between third and fourth on the ladder on the weekend, with the under 12 girls taking on Wodonga Maroon.

The Dragons were caught off guard early, with a very skilful Wodonga player confidently weaving her way into the circle and scoring in the opening minute.

Play swung from end to end, giving both sides plenty of opportunities to score.

Eliza Tylor, Matilda Bongers and goalkeeper Jasmine Fitzgerald gave their all to halt Wodonga's attacking efforts, but Wodonga managed to add another four goals before half-time.

After the long break, the Dragons came out stronger and refused to give up, surging forward and began looking very dangerous.

Helana Malcom and Lilly Barrett worked tirelessly to keep the ball in the Dragons' forward half, feeding forwards Leriah Hallinan and Pippa Reily, who peppered the goals but just couldn't get the ball to cross the line.

The final score read 6–0, but in reality, it felt like a much closer contest.

The Dragons fought hard right until the final whistle and should be incredibly proud of the way they continued to battle and claw their way back into the game.

Under 16 boys

The Wangaratta Dragons under 16 boys delivered a convincing 5-1 victory over the Wombats on Friday night, with a dominant final quarter highlighting the benefits of teamwork and persistence.

The Dragons took the lead in the first quarter with Miles Henderson scoring the first goal.

The Wombats responded and were rewarded when they found an equaliser right on the quarter-time siren.

The middle stages of the game saw both teams battle fiercely for possession.

The Dragons created several scoring opportunities but were challenged by the determined Wombats team.

Strong defensive efforts and relentless pressure from both sides kept the contest evenly poised as each team searched for the next breakthrough.

In the final quarter, the young Dragons listened to their coach and started playing as a team.

The players began backing each other up in defence, creating space through the midfield and sharing the ball effectively in attack.

Their improved teamwork transformed the game and opened up numerous scoring opportunities.

The Dragons' persistence paid off with a succession of quick goals to Harvey Rivett, Alex Rymill and James Wheeler, who finished with a well-earned double.

The flurry of goals reflected the team's excellent passing, communication, and willingness to work together, turning a tight contest into a comfortable victory.

Alister Merritt deserves a special mention for his consistent running effort throughout the entire game.

The Dragons strong finish proves that when they trust each other and play as a team, they are a force to be reckoned with.

Other results

Division three men Green: 5-2 win. Goals: Noah Gillies 2, Ollie Gillies, Stewart Kerr, David McIntyre.

Division three men Yellow: 0-5 loss.

Under 12 boys: 0-8 loss.

Under 14 boys: 1-4 loss. Goals: Will Reilly.