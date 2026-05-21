Div two men

The div two men travelled to Albury to take on Falcons Orange in wet wintery conditions.

The Dragons started the game in total control, moving the ball around nicely despite the rain falling.

Three short corners in the first half were converted by the Gillies brothers - two to Noah and one to Ollie - to take a 3-0 lead into half time.

During the third quarter the Falcons were able to get back into the game through an opportunistic play to get the ball past goalie Michael McMurrie in a three on one scenario.

They were then able to add to the scoreboard through a short corner later in the quarter, with the scoreboard pressure building on the Dragons, they regained their composure to control the late stages of the game with Charles Webster able to bobble a goal past the Falcons goalie to seal a 4-2 win.

Div two women

Wangaratta Hockey Club fought hard in a challenging contest against Falcons Black on the weekend, going down 2–1 in wet conditions.

Falcons managed to score twice, while Christy Christie found the back of the net for Wangaratta’s lone goal.

Despite the result, the side showed strong determination, working tirelessly to move the ball down the field and backing each other up across the ground.

Several positional changes throughout the match tested the team as players continue adjusting to a new system, but the group adapted well under pressure.

Overall, it was a well-fought game by Wangaratta against the strong Falcons team

Div three women

The Dragon ladies travelled to Corowa to take on the formidable United on their home pitch, the only grass field left in the competition.

It was tough going from the start and took a while for the girls to find their feet and get used to the slower pace of the grass.

With some great running from youngster Elsie Cunneen, backed up by some strong play by Sharon Watkins and Mel Gillies in the middle the game became much more even.

Unfortunately, the ball just couldn’t find the net for the Dragons, despite a remarkable sliding tackle by Kylie Robertson to send it into the D.

With a 3-0 loss they are keen to get back onto the astroturf at home this weekend.

Under 14 boys

The Dragons under 14 boys took to the grass field in Corowa this week, facing off against CR United.

While the scoreboard did not favour the visitors, with the Dragons going down 5–0, the result did not reflect the effort, teamwork, and growing skill evident throughout the match.

From the opening whistle, the Dragons demonstrated strong cohesion and commitment, working hard across all areas of the ground.

In defence, Cooper Drage delivered a disciplined performance, staying close to his player and consistently applying pressure to limit attacking opportunities.

His effort was matched by Will Reilly and Jacob Sessions, who stood firm in the defensive circle.

The pair worked effectively together to protect the D, executing crucial turnovers which helped relieve pressure and shift play back toward CR United’s half.

Up front, Chris Munzel was strong as a striker, making ground with the ball and pushing forward with purpose.

His attacking runs provided valuable momentum for the Dragons and highlighted the team’s developing offensive structure.

The improvement in positioning, communication, and overall gameplay was clear, offering plenty of encouragement for the weeks ahead.

Under 12 boys

The Dragons under 12 boys travelled to Corowa on Saturday, taking on CR United on an unfamiliar grass surface.

Despite a determined effort, the Dragons were defeated 5–0 in what proved to be a challenging contest.

The match marked an exciting milestone for the team, with James and Isaac Turner making their debut after stepping up from the under 10 division.

The Dragons were also boosted by the efforts of Pippa Reilly and Maddy Benton, who generously played two games in succession to help fill positions within the team.

Pippa delivered an outstanding all-round performance, working tirelessly across the field, helping to turn over possession and supporting the team in multiple positions.

In goals, Patrick Lipshut once again stepped up to the challenge, producing several strong saves that prevented the scoreline from extending further.

While the result did not fall in their favour, the game showcased the team’s growing understanding of the sport and the development of key skills.

Under 12 girls

Playing on grass was no deterrent for the under 12 girls, who wasted no time showing Corowa that home ground advantage would count for little today.

Sharp passing and strong teamwork set the tone, leading to two goals in the first half and another two in the second.

Every player played their role in a fantastic team performance, sticking to their position and getting the job done.

Standout performances and coaches awards go to Matilda Bongers, fearless in goal for only her second game as goalkeeper, stopping everything that came her way, and Jasmine Fitzgerald for her determination and improvement in the backline.

Final score: Dragons 4–Corowa 1

Under 16 boys

The Wangaratta Dragons under 16 boys produced a strong performance against the Falcons despite going down 1–0.

The boys controlled large periods of the game, moved the ball well, and created several opportunities throughout the match.

A special mention goes to Miles Henderson and Will Relly, who stepped up from the under 14s and made an excellent contribution.

They competed strongly, settled into the game well, and showed great composure and determination against older opposition.

Hunter Ross was awarded the Coaches' Award for his outstanding effort and work rate throughout the match - he ran hard and applied himself strongly in every contest and set a great example with his determination and commitment.