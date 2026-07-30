Division two men

The BodyTeQ Health and Movement division two men travelled up the freeway to Albury to take on Wombats on Sunday morning.

In what turned out to be a more challenging game than the Dragons expected, it wasn’t until the fourth quarter that the Dragons were able to get the ball past the Wombats goalie, with the final score 4-0 in the Dragons’ favour.

With a couple of key players missing this week, Mat Vogel and Sam Couche at times had to rotate through the backline, eagerly supported by Atticus Thomson and Xavier Bennett and securely backed up by Michael McMurrie in goals.

The midfield of Shannon Beacom, Henry Findlay, Cam Leathem and Alistair Merritt worked tirelessly covering plenty of distance all game in support of the attackers and the defenders.

Up front, Izaac Cameron, Thomas Wright, Charles Webster and Blake Miles played themselves into great positions throughout the game but were unable to break the deadlock on the scoreboard, not until Mat Vogel was pushed forward, with a dominant run tearing apart the Wombats to slot the first goal of the game.

Webster added one goal of his own and Miles was able to score two goals.

This win secured the Dragons a top four spot on the ladder, with five games remaining heading into finals.

Division two women

The Foot Centre division two women's team made the journey to Albury for a closely contested match against the Wombats, which ended in a hard-fought 1-1 draw.

Despite neither side managing to secure a victory, the team demonstrated strong performances across the field.

Kate Reilly continued her impressive defensive form, providing crucial protection at the back and thwarting numerous Wombats attacks.

Meg Buller delivered a terrific display in goals, making several key saves to keep the scoreline level throughout the match.

Amelia Bock was a standout presence on the field, consistently offering positive support to her teammates and maintaining morale throughout the contest

Division three women

The West End Cycles division three women played at home against a determined Wombats side.

The Dragon ladies are showing spectacular improvements each week, putting pressure onto the Wombats all game.

Julie Findlay was strong in attack, able assisted by young stars Emily Edwards and Elsie Cunneen.

Stella Groetgoed provided support in the midfield, helping to push the ball forwards.

The Wombats were unfortunately able to stop the ball despite many shots, and with the Wombats able to score two goals by the final whistle, the score did not reflect the game.

So close to a win, the next few weeks are looking exciting.

Under 14 boys

The under 14 boys travelled to Wodonga on Saturday morning to play against Falcons.

It was a tough game even though the final score wasn’t in Wangaratta’s favour.

Throughout the whole game, the backline held out with under 14 girl Caitlen Barnden filling in alongside Jacob Sessions, Cooper Drage and Arlo Rivett.

Midfielders Alex Hodgson, Hugh Barnden and Lewis Henderson put in tremendous effort supporting both the attacking half and the defending half.

Strikers Leo Fidge, Chris Munzel and Will Reilly tried their best by keeping the ball in the offensive quarter for majority of the game, however they were not able to capitalise on any goal scoring opportunities until two minutes left of the game with Will Reilly scoring the team’s only goal.

The boys had an improved performance compared to the previous game played against Falcons.

Goalkeeper Miles Henderson played an outstanding game earning him the best player of the match award.

Under 16 boys

The boys started the match strongly, moving the ball well and creating some early attacking opportunities.

Their positive start was rewarded when James Wheeler found the back of the net to give the team an early goal.

Corowa United gradually gained control of the game, putting together some well-structured passages of play to take the upper hand.

Despite the boys continuing to work hard, Corowa finished as deserved 3–1 winners.

Harvey Rivett covered plenty of ground throughout the match, working tirelessly and positioning himself well around the field.

Hamish Kerr provided a consistent effort in the midfield, competing strongly and keeping the pressure on the opposition.

Atticus Thomson was rock solid in defence, making several important tackles and breaking up numerous attacking plays.

In goals, Noah Fitzgerald produced several outstanding saves that kept the team in the contest.

The Coach's Award was presented to Joseph Robinson for his outstanding effort, positive attitude and commitment throughout the game.