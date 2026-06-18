Division two men

The BodyTeq Health and Movement division two men travelled to Albury on Sunday to take on Norths.

The bye on the long weekend seemed to have an effect on the Dragon men - their usual sharp passing and positioning was a little off, slowing improving as the game went on.

Norths were able to take advantage of the lack of cohesion and sneak a goal past an outstretched Michael McMurrie in goals in the first quarter.

For the next two quarters the game ebbed and flowed from one end to the other as both teams tried to gain any advantage on offer.

Still trailing by a goal, the Dragons came out into the fourth quarter with belief in themselves and, with some slick passing combined with good positioning, were able to get the ball through the Norths defence and into Henry Findlay’s stick to put the ball in the back of the goal to tie up the scores.

With around three minutes on the clock, the Dragons were awarded a short corner.

The first shot from Matt Vogel was stopped by the Norths goalie and rebounded towards Sam Couche who was able to get the ball past the defenders and into the goal to take the lead.

The Dragons were able to hold out a fast-finishing Norths, who pressured the Dragons defence for the last 90 seconds and secure the 2-1 come-from-behind win.

This week is the top of the table clash as the second place Dragons take on top of the table Falcons Orange.

Div 2 women

An unusually warm winter Sunday saw the Foot Centre division two women travel to Albury to take on Norths.

The defensive group worked hard throughout the match, with Charlotte Bongers putting in a strong performance in the back line to help hold out the Norths attack.

Caitlyn Barnden, along with the rest of the defensive group, provided excellent support, moving the ball effectively across the field and out of danger.

Further up the field, the ladies produced some impressive linking plays, with Ellie Samson and Emma Gall controlling the play and creating opportunities up front.

Despite a determined effort and a hard-fought contest, Norths proved difficult to break down and eventually claimed a 2–0 victory.

Under 14 boys

The under 14 boys hockey team has notched up their first win of the season in an impressive and hard-fought match in Wangaratta against the Magpies, showcasing excellent teamwork and determination across the field.

Leading the charge were Will Reilly and Leonidas Fidge, who each found the back of the net and played a pivotal role in the team’s attacking efforts.

Both players demonstrated strong offensive pressure throughout the game, applying relentless tackles and creating valuable scoring opportunities.

Defensively, Cooper Drage and Alex Hodgson were outstanding, working seamlessly together to shut down opposition attacks.

Their coordination and resilience ensured the team maintained control during crucial moments and helped secure the victory.

In goals, Miles Henderson delivered a stellar performance, making several remarkable saves that kept the opposition at bay and gave his team the confidence to push forward.

The team was also well supported by Abigail Thannhauser, Caitlyn Barnden, and members of the Under 12 boys squad, who stepped up to fill in and contributed positively to the overall performance.

The final score was a 2-0 win.

Under 12 boys

The NGI Group under 12 boys delivered a spirited performance on Saturday, earning a well-deserved 1–1 draw against a strong Falcons Black side in an exciting contest.

The team showed great determination throughout the match, with Oscar Reid and Patrick Lipshut leading the charge in attack.

Both players worked tirelessly to utilise the wings, moving the ball effectively up the field and creating valuable opportunities.

Their efforts paid off when Lewis Henderson capitalised on their build-up play to score the team’s goal.

It was particularly encouraging to see the younger players growing in confidence as the game progressed, supported and guided by their more experienced teammates.

This sense of teamwork and encouragement was evident across the field.

Defensively, Hugh Barnden defended with energy and commitment to help keep the opposition to a single score.

Overall, it was a fantastic team effort and a positive result, highlighting the group’s development and strong sense of camaraderie.

Under 12 girls

The Under 12 Girls braved the cold and rain on Saturday to take on Falcons on our home turf.

As always, the team showed excellent commitment to their game plan, with strong teamwork and smart play evident throughout the match.

The opening quarter was closely contested, with the ball moving end-to-end as both teams created opportunities.

Wangaratta were the first to break through, scoring the opening goal after some clever passing in the forward line from Maddy Benton, Lily Barrett, Pippa Reilly, Anika Stead and Lily Wood.

From that point on, Wangaratta took control of the game, thanks largely to a strong defensive effort from Leriah Hallinan, Matilda Bongers, Niamh Mathieson and Jasmin Fitzgerald, who was playing her first game as goalkeeper.

Their defensive work limited Falcons’ opportunities and provided a solid platform for the team to attack.

Wangaratta added another four goals across the second and third quarters, while Falcons managed one reply.

With the result all but secured, Falcons scored a late consolation goal with just 30 seconds remaining after a quick breakaway.

Final score: Wangaratta 5 – Falcons 2.

Div three women - BYE.