Tarrawingee’s A grade will be hoping to celebrate one of its club favourites with a win this Saturday as their double chance finals hopes go on the line against Goorambat.

Dogs midcourter Paige Warner will be celebrating her 250th club game this weekend in a milestone day with big finals implications at Tarrawingee Recreation Reserve.

Growing up as a Tarrawingee local Warner joined the club as a 15-year-old in 2008, much to the approval of her parents, and she hasn’t looked back.

“I also joined alongside a couple of close school friends, and I've been there ever since,” she said.

She worked her way up the grades reaching A grade throughout her 20s.

Reflecting on her time at Tarrawingee, Warner said the relationships and people she has made lifelong connections with is what stood out to her the most

“One of the really special things about netball is that it brings together people you may not necessarily cross paths with outside of the club,” she said.

Warner said she has always enjoyed the family-orientated aspect of the club, even more so now with her own young family and daughters Wren and Rylie.

“Saturdays are no longer just about netball; they’re a full family day where my kids get to come along, be involved, and feel part of the club too,” she said.

Throughout her time at Tarra, Warner said she has felt privileged to learn and grow her game with many great players, with the expertise of Kelly Jackson and infectious spirits of coach Tig White and Maddie Canning a highlight.

“I learnt so much from Kelly during those couple of years, she has such a wealth of knowledge, is incredibly netball-minded, and has such a deep understanding of the game,” she said.

“Tig is one of the most humble people I know; she always takes the court with a smile, treats everyone with kindness, and somehow manages to make friends with her opponents along the way.

“Maddie’s energy, sportsmanship, and tenacity are incredibly inspiring.

"When you play alongside people who bring that level of commitment and positivity, it’s contagious.”

Leading into the game Warner said the milestone wasn’t weighing on her mind, instead focusing on an important task at hand as a coach in B grade and a player in the As.

“Since our mid-season byes, we've been a little inconsistent, so we know we'll need to play our best netball,” she said.

“We’re a brand new B grade side this year… I think the potential is really exciting and we’ve been a competitive side.

“In A grade we’ve built some great momentum early on, but after our two byes midway through the season, we probably lost a little bit of that consistency and flow.

“Over the past few weeks, though, I feel like we’ve started to find our rhythm again.

“With fourth taking on fifth, it's an important game, and we're looking forward to the challenge.”

Warner’s milestone will also coincide with Mollie Chamberlain’s 50th game, whose versatility on both ends of the court has excelled this season.

White said her team was excited to celebrate both milestones and the game against Goorambat felt like they were hitting finals early.

“We will be focusing on minimising errors and sticking to our plays as much as possible,” she said.

The two teams are yet to meet this season and with both poised to make the top five, it may not be the last time they’ll play each other this season.

“It’s hard playing a new team at this point of the season and not knowing what to expect from them, but the best we can do is focus on playing our own game rather than getting caught up in how competitive the match will be,” White said.

The Tarrawingee coach said the team was keen to try different combinations of positions with players, expecting some changes to the side this week.

In other matches, undefeated Whorouly can lock up the minor premiership with a win against Bonnie Doon in a top-of-the-table clash.

The Bombers are coming off an upset loss to Greta and back-to-back losses could see them fall back into the fight for the top three with a few rounds remaining.

Greta will face Milawa, Moyhu will make their way to Bright and Benalla will host King Valley.