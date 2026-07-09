While there are still six matches left in the Ovens and King Football Netball League home and away season, the five A grade netball teams who will contest finals are essentially locked in.

Whorouly (52 points), Bonnie Doon (42pts), Goorambat (36pts), Tarrawingee (36pts) and Greta (34pts) currently occupy the league’s top five, with a 10-point gap between them and the rest of the competition.

Milawa (24pts) remains an outside chance, Bright and Benalla All Blacks (16pts each) will need a miracle, while King Valley, Moyhu (6pts), and North Wangaratta (4pts) will work on building for next year.

While the ultimate ladder positioning within the top five heading into finals remains fluid, the combatants are more or less fixed.

“The top five is still incredibly competitive, and every side has different strengths,” Bonnie Doon coach Cass McCormack said.

“While we’ve probably had a run of games against teams lower on the ladder, we’ve still had to put in the performances, and I think the convincing wins show the group hasn’t dropped its standards.

“We’ve also lost a few players through injury, so we’ve had to explore some different combinations.

“It’s been encouraging that we’ve been able to maintain our momentum despite those challenges.”

Reigning premiers Bonnie Doon are well positioned to make it to that big day in September once again, but to be the best, you’ve got to beat the best.

The Bombers host Tarrawingee this weekend in what very well could be a preview of a massive final come the postseason.

They haven’t met since the very first weekend of the season, which fell the way of the Bombers 54-40, but so much water has flowed under each bridge in the 15 weeks since.

It will definitely be one to watch - while the Bombers are one of the highest scoring sides in the league, with star shooter Amy Starzer leading the league with 483 goals, they’ve also conceded the most goals out of any team in the top five.

“Tarra this weekend will be a great test, they’ve continued to improve as the season has gone on,” McCormack said.

“They have plenty of strengths, including a quality shooter in Kaylee Allan, so we’ll certainly need to be switched on defensively.

“That said, our coaching group are not ones who spend too much time worrying about what the opposition does.

“Our focus is always on playing our brand of netball and executing the things we’ve worked on all season.

“If we do that consistently, we’re confident we can match it with anyone.

“While we’ve conceded the most goals of the current top five, we’re also one of the highest-scoring teams.

“To me, that says we’re not relying on one end of the court to win games—we’re contributing right across the court.”

The Bombers host Tarrawingee this Saturday in round 15 O&K action.

Elsewhere, Benalla is at home to Milawa, King Valley hosts Greta, the Lions take on North Wangaratta, while the Bats head up to Bright.