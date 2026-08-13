Months of hard work, training and teamwork in matches have led to this – this weekend, the Wangaratta and District Junior Football League finals series begins.

On Sunday, the entire league will descend on WJ Findlay Oval for the opening round of the four-week finals series for the under 12, under 14 and under 17 competitions.

With the first match from 8.30am and the last match not wrapping up until after 6pm, the stage is set for a massive day of junior football finals.

In the under 12s, Benalla Red take on College in a qualifying final from 8.30am, before Benalla Black fight against Mansfield in an elimination final at 9.50am.

Mansfield will also have a presence in the under 14 elimination final from 11.10am against Bright, while local sides Kangaroos and Centrals play off in the 1pm qualifying final.

Finally, Kangaroos are up against Bright in the 2.45pm under 17 qualifying final, before Mansfield and Tigers wrap up the day’s play in their elimination final from 4.35pm.