Fledgling Magpies out to secure thirds flag glory

The youngest on the footy field will battle it out like titans at the highest level this Sunday, with Wangaratta Magpies thirds set to take on Wodonga Raiders for the under 18s premiership. Setting the tone for the football action at the Lavington Sportsground from 9am, the ‘Pies squad isn’t unfamiliar with the grandest stage in the land, having come 20 points shy of glory just 12 months prior. Now, they’re back, they’re better for the run, and they’re hungry for success. Magpies thirds coach Chris Knowles said the team was prepared for the spotlight of grand final day. “They’re pumped,” he said. “It’s a mixture of boys who played in the grand final last year and a few who are new to the side, there’s mixed emotions with it, but overall they’re all really excited to play on the big stage in front of a big crowd. “I think they’ll certainly tap into the experience of it, they know what it’s about, they know anything can happen on grand final day and they’ll need to be at their absolute best, regardless of the opposition. “I think it’s clearer in their heads after last year. “The excitement and adrenaline of it all for these new fellas coming in, that will take over, I’d imagine.” The Magpies entered the finals from second, securing a grand final berth at the earliest opportunity thanks to a two-point squeaker over Albury. With the week off to reset and focus on the biggest match of their young careers, they’re well-placed to give it everything they’ve got, with a list chock-full of stars and a team-first mentality. “We’re very much focussed on having the 35, the whole list, really buying into the one team-first aspect, and the 22 who get to play on the weekend, we make a big point of making everyone successful and celebrating other people’s success,” Knowles said. “Angus Jayet has played a bit of senior footy this year, played a bit of Bushies as well so he’s certainly one to look out for in the midfield. “Hamish Laverty is another one, he’s a developing tall who’s been in the thirds program for three years now – he’s kicking a lot of goals at full forward and does a lot of damage in the ruck when he goes in there. “Callum Bott is our captain, he has terrific speed and it’s really exciting to watch when he gets a free run at it. “Rama Schultz is a really exciting small forward who can light up the scoreboard, but he gets a lot of goal assists as well, so he’ll make something out of nothing more often than not.” Up against the ‘Pies this weekend is a Wodonga Raiders outfit which doesn’t know the meaning of the word ‘quit’. Finishing fifth after the regular season, the Raiders have forged their way through the finals series with breathtaking tenacity, knocking over the Rovers by a goal and Albury by 13 points in an overtime thriller to make the decider. They’re tough, they’re good, and they don’t lay down. “I think nullifying their forwards is going to be the main point, they’re a heavily-scoring side,” Knowles said. “They don’t have a lot of height but they have a lot of medium-sized forwards who just kick goals. “It’s going to be a really good match-up with our backs and their forwards. “As always, the midfield battle is going to be really strong, so we’ve got to find the right balance there.”