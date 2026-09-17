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Fledgling Magpies out to secure thirds flag glory

<p>THE MIGHTY BLACK AND WHITE: Magpies thirds footballers (from left) Will Prebble, coach Chris Knowles, captain Callum Bott and Charlie Haring take to the field in their grand final against Wodonga Raiders. PHOTO: Nathan de Vries</p>\\n
<p>THE MIGHTY BLACK AND WHITE: Magpies thirds footballers (from left) Will Prebble, coach Chris Knowles, captain Callum Bott and Charlie Haring take to the field in their grand final against Wodonga Raiders. PHOTO: Nathan de Vries</p>\\n

THE MIGHTY BLACK AND WHITE: Magpies thirds footballers (from left) Will Prebble, coach Chris Knowles, captain Callum Bott and Charlie Haring take to the field in their grand final against Wodonga Raiders. PHOTO: Nathan de Vries

The thirds will look to set the tone for the action on the footy field
Nathan de Vries
September 17, 2026 • 02:00

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