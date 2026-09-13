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Kings of the jungle once more, Whorouly seal gritty grand final win

<p>WHAT A WIN: Whorouly FNC president Eddie Costenaro among the premiership celebrations of the senior football side, who broke a 19-year drought with their eight point win on Saturday. PHOTOS: Marc Bongers</p>\\n
<p>WHAT A WIN: Whorouly FNC president Eddie Costenaro among the premiership celebrations of the senior football side, who broke a 19-year drought with their eight point win on Saturday. PHOTOS: Marc Bongers</p>\\n

WHAT A WIN: Whorouly FNC president Eddie Costenaro among the premiership celebrations of the senior football side, who broke a 19-year drought with their eight point win on Saturday. PHOTOS: Marc Bongers

The lead changed 11 times in a dramatic conclusion of the senior O&K footy season
Bailey Zimmermann
September 13, 2026 • 03:00
Updated, September 14, 2026 • 04:44

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