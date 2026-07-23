The Wangaratta Rangers enjoyed a successful day on the diamond at Targoora Park on Sunday, highlighted by A Grade's commanding 12-2 victory over Wodonga Warriors and a significant club milestone.

Brendan French celebrated his 400th game in Rangers colours and his remarkable achievement was recognised across the club.

Since the club's formation in 2000, Frenchy has been at the heart of the Rangers.

A life member, he has always been the first to put his hand up wherever the club has needed him, serving as president, vice president, canteen manager, and in countless other roles behind the scenes.

His dedication to the Rangers extends far beyond what happens on the field.

As a player, Frenchy has enjoyed tremendous success, helping the club to A grade and B grade premierships while also claiming a league B grade best & fairest.

His commitment, leadership and passion for the game have made him one of the most respected figures in our club's history.

While we don't know exactly how many games Frenchy played for his previous clubs, Ovens and Dodgers, we estimate his overall playing career is approaching an incredible 700 games, a remarkable achievement.

Players, officials and supporters celebrated one of the Rangers' longest-serving and most respected members.

Fittingly, it came on a day that produced wins across most grades.

The A grade side set the tone with a dominant display against Wodonga.

A four-run opening inning gave the Rangers control before they steadily extended the margin with disciplined hitting and aggressive baserunning.

Tanner Godenzi starred on the mound, throwing five scoreless innings while striking out five before Sam McPherson closed out the contest.

Motoki Sato led the offence with three hits, Jonathon Taylor drove in three runs, while McPherson also collected two hits as the Rangers finished with 11 hits and seven stolen bases.

In B grade, Rangers Black recovered from an early deficit to defeat Warriors White 10-6.

After trailing 6-1, the home side exploded for seven runs in the third inning to seize control, with Heath French delivering the key two-run double.

Damien French drove in three runs, while the Rangers' patience at the plate produced 13 walks in an impressive comeback victory.

Rangers Orange B grade fell just short in one of the games of the day, edged out 12-11 by Warriors Maroon.

Alex Williams produced an outstanding individual performance, collecting three hits, including a bases-clearing triple, and driving in four runs as the Rangers mounted a thrilling late comeback before falling a run short.

There was more success in C grade, where Rangers Black defeated Albury Bears 11-3 behind a dominant pitching display from Oscar Maiden.

The left-hander struck out 10 batters in four innings as the Rangers capitalised on a seven-run opening inning to take control.

Katie Maiden, Hayden Kiker and Lilli Brockwell all contributed key runs during the early blitz.

Rangers Orange also claimed a thrilling 7-6 C grade victory over Wodonga Warriors.

Trailing entering the final inning, Matt Sanders launched a game-tying home run before Darcy Sanders delivered the decisive two-run double to complete the comeback.

Sanders finished with three hits, while Jack Dean closed out the game with a scoreless relief inning.

The club's under-15 side continued its strong season with a convincing 10-1 win over Albury Bears Gold.

Kazu Anderson-Ohata was outstanding on the mound, striking out eight batters across three and one-third innings, while the Rangers' speed again proved decisive with seven stolen bases.

In the Under-12 competition, Wangaratta Orange defeated Wodonga Warriors 10-7, while Wangaratta Black went down 18-8 to Albury Gold.

With victories in A grade, both C grade teams, Rangers Black B grade and the under-15s, plus an under-12 win, it was another rewarding weekend for the Rangers.

The celebrations surrounding Brendan French's 400-game milestone provided the perfect backdrop to a day that showcased the strength, depth and spirit of the Wangaratta Baseball Club.