Hawks and Magpies finish on a netball high

Wangaratta Magpies scored their biggest win of the season when they upset the previously equal ladder leader Wodonga to lock in a finals' berth. It means all five netball teams, and all three footy sides will feature in the Ovens and Murray finals indicating the overall strength of the club. Magpies coach Shea Cunningham said it was a strong win for the squad and an important one against a quality Wodonga Bulldogs side which has been in good form. "There is certainly some momentum building [after four wins in a row], but we've spoken all season about staying focused on the process rather than looking too far ahead," she said. "The challenge now is to maintain our standards and continue improving as we head into finals." After leading by one goal at half time, the Magpies brought their defensive effort to the fore to limit the vaunted Bulldogs attack to just eight goals and set up the 60-51 win. "The first half was a real arm wrestle," Cunningham said. "Wodonga's goalers are exceptional and among the hardest combinations in the competition to contain, so we knew they would ask plenty of questions of our defence. "I thought both teams had periods of momentum early, but we were able to make some important adjustments at half-time. "Our defensive pressure lifted right across the court in the second half, which created more turnover opportunities and allowed us to gradually take control of the game." In attack, Amanda Umanski dominated scoring 52 goals. "In a game of that standard it was a terrific effort, but as she'd be the first to acknowledge, it comes from the work done by the players around her," Cunningham said. "Georgia [Clark], Holly [Humphry], Leah [Jenvey] and Claire [Wilson] all worked hard to provide quality ball into the circle and, importantly, they were patient with their timing and decision making. "Against a defensive side like Wodonga, that quality of supply is critical." Football pundits often say that defences wins finals and Magpies' Katie Dean, Hannah Grady and Olivia Holmes were outstanding, particularly through that decisive third quarter. "While Grady and Dean naturally draw attention because of the intercepts and gains they get, I thought the defensive efforts of Liv and Leah through the middle and the pressure applied by Holly and Georgia when we lost possession were equally important," Cunningham said. "We defended as a seven-player unit and that collective effort made a big difference. "Overall, it was a pleasing performance against a genuine finals-calibre opponent, but we know there's still work to do. "The group is enjoying their netball, supporting each other well and continuing to grow at the right time of the year." Wangaratta Magpies meet North Albury for the second time in two weeks when they face each other in the elimination final this Sunday at Birallee Park, Wodonga at 2.30pm. Wangaratta Rovers delivered their supporters a fitting finale to the A grade netball season with an impressive win over Myrtleford 48-40 to end the season on a high. Coach Stacey Lamb was understandably overjoyed by the win. "Winning is a wonderful feeling and one that we will chase forever," she said. "The celebration of the win was not over the top, however, as we wanted from the start of the year to create a winning culture where winning becomes normal and expected but still valued and wanted. "As a club we celebrate a wonderful season overall but still have teams in finals that we want to go all the way. "As an A grade group, four wins and four games with a loss of less than four goals, many junior debuts and a positive fun culture has now set us up to continue to grow and climb the ladder next year." It was the third term that set up the win for the Hawks, dominating the Saints on their home court to win the quarter 16-8 after an even first half. "The win was not pretty but as a coach I was pleased that we could grind away and still win ugly," Lamb said. "I was pleased with the way we could capitalise on won interceptions and work the ball to get a shot. "Our defence kept winning the ball and sending it down to our attackers. "Sam Braithwaite was great in the first half then we moved more to a moving and running defensive circle in Lily Palmer and Lara Judd. "Both have exceptional footwork and can run and win balls through the mid court. "We made a move and put Ellie Miller from wing attack to wing defence and she stopped the run of Saige Broz. "This game was fun to coach as moves were needed for us to nullify a few of their attackers as well as change up the goal circle with Sami [Kreltszheim] having calf tightness. "Young gun Lily Lyster came on at half-time and that shooting combo of her and Sophia [Pasquali] won a premiership last year. "They just clicked into gear and turned it on. "Holly McCarthy fed them beautifully and we sort of pulled away a bit and the game opened up." Lamb, who has been re-appointed A grade coach for next season, said the squad will continue training and focus on under 17s' and C grade's finals campaigns. "The A grade squad can't wait for next year and don't want this year to end which is so pleasing for the coaches and netball people," Lamb said. "We have had a number of recruits contact us and express interest in playing at Rovers so we know we are heading in the right direction as a club and netball program. "We have wonderful, invested and knowledgable coaches who have committed to our juniors and player development and that has shown on court. "As a head coach, I wanted A grade to get the respect back of the league, I wanted teams to fear playing us as we could challenge and push them on court. "As coaches, we wanted players to learn and develop and create a culture that reflects what we value as a club. "I think we have done that and the development, growth and vibe all year long has been so pleasing. "The commitment from players and coaches for 2027 has reflected success in all these areas. "Now we stay focussed on a final series and chase the ultimate prize of a premiership or two."