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Hawks and Magpies finish on a netball high

<p>OVER THE TOP: Wangaratta\\'s Leah Jenvey (c) prepares to loop the ball over Georgia Clark and the Wodonga defenders to goal-scoring machine Amanda Umanski. PHOTO: Melissa beattie</p>\\n
<p>OVER THE TOP: Wangaratta\\'s Leah Jenvey (c) prepares to loop the ball over Georgia Clark and the Wodonga defenders to goal-scoring machine Amanda Umanski. PHOTO: Melissa beattie</p>\\n

OVER THE TOP: Wangaratta's Leah Jenvey (c) prepares to loop the ball over Georgia Clark and the Wodonga defenders to goal-scoring machine Amanda Umanski. PHOTO: Melissa beattie

Rovers score win over Saints and Magpies defeat Wodonga to book finals' berth
Shane Douthie
August 25, 2026 • 02:00

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Wangaratta Chronicle, Friday, August 21, 2026

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