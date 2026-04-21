Round two of AFLNEB Female Football League took the Wangaratta Rovers to Thurgoona to play against the Bulldogs.

The day started early with the under 12s kicking off at 9.30am.

The Rovers fielded a team of 10 girls on a modified field ready to face off against the Bulldogs.

It was a contested game with Rovers going into half-time four points ahead, however, Thurgoona managed to kick away in the last quarter, ending the game as winners.

It is great to see the under 12s continue to enjoy the game and improve every week.

Final score: Wangaratta Rovers 5.1 (31) defeated by Thurgoona Bulldogs 7.5 (47).

Goals: Sophie Bell 2, Mia Lepoidevin 2, Lara Browne.

Best players: Una Morgan, Lara Browne, Sophie Bell, Madeleine Healy, Mia Lepoidevin.

Next up was the under 15s with 17 players.

The Rovers were under pressure early as Thurgoona controlled territory in the opening quarter.

Despite some strong defensive efforts, the Bulldogs broke through for the only goal of the term, with Wangaratta registering a behind to trail 1.0 (6) to 0.1 (1) at the first break.

The second quarter saw the Rovers lift their intensity around the contest, applying strong tackles and forcing turnovers.

However, Thurgoona capitalised on their opportunities and added another goal.

Wangaratta continued to push the ball forward and generated scoring chances, but accuracy proved frustrating, with the margin sitting at eight points at half-time.

After the main break, the Rovers produced their best football of the day - defensive pressure increased, stoppage work improved, and the team showed great resilience to limit Thurgoona to two behinds for the quarter.

The final quarter was a hard-fought contest, with Wangaratta continuing to work tirelessly and look for a way through the Bulldogs’ defence.

Thurgoona managed one final goal, but the Rovers never dropped their heads and continued to compete strongly until the final siren.

Final score: Wangaratta Rovers 0.5 (5) defeated by Thurgoona Bulldogs 3.3 (21).

Best players: Kc Lee Seymour, Aviva Lovelle, Paige-Lee Dummett, Kirana O’Donnell, Isabelle Foster, Bella Boulton.

The Wangaratta Rovers under 18 girls showed strong fight against Thurgoona Bulldogs.

Thurgoona jumped out early with three first-quarter goals, while the Rovers were held scoreless.

Rovers responded in the second term with improved pressure and their first major, trailing 3.4 (22) to 1.1 (7) at the main break.

The Rovers’ best football came in the third quarter, booting two goals to close the gap and take the contest right up to the Bulldogs.

Thurgoona steadied late, adding a final goal to secure the win.

Despite the result, the Rovers’ third-quarter surge and never-say-die attitude provided plenty of positives as the group continues to develop.

Final score: Wangaratta Rovers 3.7 (25) defeated by Thurgoona Bulldogs 4.9 (33).

Goals: Lily Gibb, Bridie Davies, Darcy Murray.

Best players: Lily Gibb, Lily Currie Fraser, Bella Boulton, Elizabeth Healy, Abbey Waide, Jasmyn Wilson.

The final match for the day was the Open grade.

The Rovers welcomed back two previous players Caitlyn Rosser and Sophie Boyle as well as welcoming first-time footballer Kate Murphy.

The Wangaratta Rovers delivered a dominant four-quarter performance to defeat Thurgoona Bulldogs.

The Rovers set the tone early with five first-quarter goals to take firm control of the contest and continued to build their lead before half-time, heading into the main break with a seven-goal advantage.

While Thurgoona lifted after the break, the Rovers maintained their composure and ball movement, adding further goals through the middle stages and finishing strongly to seal an impressive away victory.

It was a complete team effort from Wangaratta, highlighted by strong pressure, clean use of the ball, and consistent scoring across the ground with five different goal scorers.

Final score: Wangaratta Rovers 10.5 (65) defeated Thurgoona Bulldogs 5.6 (36).

Goals: Renea MacBain 5, Lily Gibb 2, Amy Collins, Emma Gosbell, Chloe Kungl.

Best players: Amy Collins, Kaea Tua, Amelie Thompson, Megan Quick, Chloe Kungl, Renea MacBain.