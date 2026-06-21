North Wangaratta reaffirmed why they’re still one of the teams to beat after taking the points in an instant classic against Greta on Saturday.

There was barely a kick in it for the entire match, but the fast-finishing Hawks piled on the last three goals to run out winners 10.15 (75) to the Blues 10.7 (67).

Greta had the early momentum with the first three scoring shots, but the two sides would trade goals throughout the opening term.

The match was all tied up at the half, but North Wangaratta could’ve had the margin if they’d been better at converting, with 4.10 on the scoreboard.

Sensing an opening, the Blues surged after the long break, kicking five goals to the Hawks’ four through the third to head into the last term with a seven-point lead.

The Hawks managed to kick the last goal of the third quarter to arrest some momentum, and when they came out, North Wangaratta were in control.

Minor scores to the Hawks would bring the margin to four points, before a goal to Taylor O’Brien 20 minutes into the quarter would give the Hawks a minor two-point lead.

Matthew Smith made it a certainty in the dying seconds to ice to game with his fourth goal of the day.

Smith and David Killen were among the best for the Hawks, while Al Jacka and Cody Crawford almost dragged their side over the line.

Elsewhere, Moyhu secured a massive win in the context of the season away at Bonnie Doon, with the Hoppers banking the win by 32 points.

A stellar first half saw the Hoppers lead by five goals at the major break on their way to the 14.7 (91) to 9.5 (59) win.

The match settled down somewhat after half-time, with the two sides going goal for goal through the third quarter.

Moyhu’s Bailey Zimmermann would kick his fifth goal for the day at the seven-minute mark of the final term, and while the home side would hit the scoreboard late, the Hoppers were too good.

Charlie Gibson and Jared Lea were among the best for Moyhu, while James Law kicked four goals for the Bombers.

The win sees the Hoppers maintain pace with the top four while the Bombers slip to sixth.

Whorouly maintained top spot on the ladder with a 56-point win at Milawa, 13.10 (88) to 4.8 (32).

It would take until the second quarter for the Demons to kick their first goal, by which time the Lions had already booted eight.

While the Demons would fight hard, Whorouly was able to scrap it forward and convert consistently.

Lions coach Michael Newton finished with six goals, with Darcy O’Shannessy, Oliver Dixon and Jakob Decker were influential, while Milawa’s David Muindi, Aiden Bihun and Ricky Petts were named in the best.

Over at Whitfield, King Valley recorded their fifth win of the season over a lacklustre Goorambat.

The Roos led at each break on their way to the 8.10 (58) to 3.8 (26) win.

Goorambat kicked three goals in the opening quarter and looked up for the fight, but failed to kick a goal after quarter time.

Jack Davies and Daniel Young kicked three goals each for the Roos, while Campbell McCoy was best for the Bats.

Bright belted Benalla All Blacks in their match, 25.22 (172) to 6.5 (41).