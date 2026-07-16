With six matches left in the home and away season, now’s the time to get your best team on the park and gelling before finals, and the Wangaratta Rovers have timed it perfectly.

After a weekend off with the split round, the Rovers are primed to welcome back a host of first-string players for their round 12 match against North Albury this weekend.

Football boss Mario Antonello said there were some big names putting their hands back up for selection.

“Tom Boyd is available for selection this week, he’s coming back from an ankle injury that he sustained back in round one against the Maggies,” he said.

“He might’ve taken to the field in round two or three and hasn’t been back since.

“It’s a huge boost to get the co-captain back.

“Ed Dayman had a fracture in his finger against the Maggies in the first quarter and played through.

“He’s had it in a stent since, the stent’s come off, he’s available for selection this week, he didn’t play against Corowa.

“Jace McQuade had some soreness against Maggies, hence why he played forward, didn’t play against Corowa and he’s available for selection this week.

“Sam Murray has been training after doing his hammy against the Maggies in the third quarter, he’s back to full training and is available for selection this week.

“You want to be getting your players back now to be able to get four or five games into them before finals, that part of it’s important.”

Antonello said the quick recovery and general lack of long-term injuries at The Nest was a testament to the work going on behind the scenes with trainers, physios and medical staff.

“We’ve improved over the last couple of years with our trainers and medicos, we really put an emphasis on it to improve our player management throughout the year to stop the niggles,” he said>

“Our trainers and club physios have taken the lead, we’ve tried to mitigate more of the soreness than we have done previously.

“A lot of people will turn around and say ‘geez, your list’s healthy, you’ve been so lucky because you haven’t had injuries’ - well it’s not luck, we actually plan for it from the beginning of the year.”

The Rovers will need to be firing on all cylinders to knock off the Hoppers, who will need a miracle to make finals from four games out of the top five.

While they haven’t had the wins they would’ve liked, North Albury still possess plenty of star players who would be keen to knock the Rovers down a few rungs.

“I don’t think any game you play is a given win, it wouldn’t matter who you’re playing, they’ll be as strong as any, don’t worry about that,” Antonello said.

“It’s just another game, you have to turn up and prepare and get the job done to get the win.

“I would say they’re probably not going to make finals, but they’ve got a little bit of pride to salvage, so we’re very cautious.

“Any team that’s got Tim Broomhead in it, Ben Rigoni, and the Gardiner boys are great young players, they’re probably some of the best under 22-year-olds getting around in the whole of country Victoria, it’s going to be a tough game.”

The Rovers host North Albury at WJ Findlay Oval this Saturday, with senior football action from 2pm.

Meanwhile, the Magpies take on Wodonga Raiders at Birallee Park.