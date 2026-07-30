It's easy to see why Wangaratta Rovers A grade goal attack and co-captain Sami Kreltszheim (joint skipper with sister Bec) is held in such high regard by her peers.

Not blessed with the usual height parameters afforded to key position netballers, Sami has simply worked her way to be a competitive force over more than a decade at the top local level, picking up three A grade best and fairest awards and a Rovers life membership.

Since putting on the bib for the Hawks as a 16 year old 13 years ago, she has not only proved any doubters wrong, she is now inspiring those around her to aim high in their netballing goals.

On Saturday, Sami will take to the court against Albury for her 200th club game and never was such a milestone so deserved by a player.

Rovers coach Stacey Lamb said Sami, as co-captain of the club, has given so much on and off the court.

"As a player she is creative, smart and so fast," Lamb said.

"Her workrate at training and in the offseason has set the standard for us as a club for many years.

"To be her size and play in the goal circle for close to 200 A grade games in the Ovens and Murray is a testament to her skill and ability, as well as her accuracy under the post.

"When I got the head coach gig this year, she was the first player I wanted to recruit back to the club (after her year in the GV) due to her ability as a player, but also for the gifts and leadership she brings off the court.

"She is Rovers through and through and she has been a leader to our young girls and great support for me as a coach.

"She is playing career best netball and has many more A grade games ahead of her."

For Sami herself, height was never a problem.

"I started playing in the midcourt at Rovers but at Ovens and Murray level, it really wasn't much of an issue," she said.

"Yes, it is a bit harder than if I was taller but you can make up for that with speed and a longer shooting range because it is harder against the talls under the post.

"My advice to others coming through is to be strong and stand tall."

To do that takes work and Sami said strength training, exceptional fitness and working on your shooting are the keys.

Remarkably, Sami has played just one finals game in her illustrious career ("and we lost that") and that was in her first year, alongside legends such as Jess Clarke, Stacey Emms and Amanda Coote who all remain role models.

"And Steph Wood, she was an inspiration to me as she was a short goal attack who played similar to me," Sami said.

"I hope to have another five or six years playing at this level and hope to play finals again.

"We have a great group at the present that can go a long way, it's just learning to win again."

So what makes a champion like Sami keep coming back for more?

"My best moments have not been on the court, we haven't had that much success," she said.

"It's the moments in the clubrooms after a game, and at training that stay with me.

"That's what makes you want to wear the dress with pride, it's a special club to be a part of.

"And being co-captain with my sister Bec, that's been special.

"She is the main reason I came back, my highlights have always been with her."

Sami said her mum (Cheryl) has also been a major influence on her career.

"She is always on the sidelines and one of our biggest supporters," she said.

"She usually does the scores but is always helping out.

"And Mina [coach Stacey Lamb], she's another big reason I came back.

"I am just so impressed with the time and effort she is putting into the rebuild."