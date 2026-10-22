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Junior Sedans to fire up this weekend

<p>RISING FAST: Jai Hallett is one of a host of young drivers who have graduated to the Top Stars category which will feature at Wangaratta City Raceway on Saturday.</p>\\n
<p>RISING FAST: Jai Hallett is one of a host of young drivers who have graduated to the Top Stars category which will feature at Wangaratta City Raceway on Saturday.</p>\\n

RISING FAST: Jai Hallett is one of a host of young drivers who have graduated to the Top Stars category which will feature at Wangaratta City Raceway on Saturday.

Wangaratta City Raceway to host opening round of the 2026/27 Junior Sedans season
Wangaratta Chronicle
October 22, 2026 • 05:00

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