Junior Sedans to fire up this weekend

Wangaratta City Raceway is gearing up to host the opening round of the 2026/27 Junior Sedans Promotion Association (JSPA) season this Saturday 24 October. With 16 top stars and nine New stars nominated, some of these racers aged 10–16 have already started their season while others still might be working on their cars until race day. The new SSA age ruling places New Stars in the 10–12 age group, the youngest sedan racers are ready to roar. JSPA assistant secretary and committee member Felicity Roycroft said Wangaratta member Jayden Curtis, aged 11, will be bringing winning form after taking victory in the Junior Standard saloon class last weekend. "He will be up against another Wangaratta local 10-year-old Ollie Roycroft who comes into the meeting with a few wins under his belt and will be keen to put on a show at home," Roycroft said. "Ollie, Laci Mitchell and Clay Paull are pulling double duties racing new stars and then backing up the following day to race their quarter midgets (racing starts at 10am on Sunday). "Joining them are Blake Jenkins, Marcus Berger, Billy Basten, Ethan Unternahrer and Amelia Henskens, all ready to get among the action, chase their next personal best and give the crowd someone to cheer for." The Top Stars category will feature many drivers ageing out from juniors, and the door is wide open for a new group to make their mark. 2025/26 SSV New Stars ambassador Oscar Conder has decided to take the leap as well as Jai Hallett, Charlie Fallon, and Mackenzie Dixon who will contest their first meeting in Top Stars. "Oscar took out last season’s New Stars series with Jai a close second, so watching them step up together will be a real treat," Roycroft said. "Aiden Cunningham has already shown he’s ready for the challenge, winning at Wagga Wagga in his first Top Stars outing but can he carry that form into Wangaratta? "The Heaphy brothers, Tyson and Jackson, are out in force and ready to get amongst it, while Blake Beach, our 2025/26 Top Stars ambassador, will be looking to start strongly. "We’re also excited to have Jaylen Knight, the 1200 Division Ambassador of the Year, joining the field." Wangaratta members Taiijan Ussher, Luke Morrison, Cruz Abela and Zack Erickson are back in the race seat on home dirt. It’s an extra special season for Wangaratta's Junior Club Champion Zack as he begins his final year in juniors. Steane Cosson and Tyson Russell will be looking to build on their strong finishes to last season, while Cruz Carlin is back and he will be another one to watch. Alongside the racing, Wangaratta is also holding a safety training day for all racers; kids, supporters, parents and first responders. "A long-time passion for the Wangaratta Speedway Club, it's a new initiative for JSPA who have also invited all to join," Roycroft said. "It's a great way to teach confidence in safety around our sport. "A huge thank you to Aerodrome Automotive Shepparton, Bursons Auto Parts Shepparton and Hourigans Quality Meat Wangaratta for sponsoring the safety training day and helping make it happen. "Also to our other major sponsors: Upwey Garden Supplies, Australian Racing Products, Aerodrome Automotive, Campton Graphics, Fallons Bus Service, Smooth Suspension, Revegetation Victoria and Mental Racewear." All the action takes place at Wangaratta City Raceway in Shanley Street Wangaratta. Gates open at 10am, safety training commences at 1pm (all are welcome), with racing from 4pm. "Come along, pick your favourite driver and come say hi," Roycroft said.