Kangaroos Junior Football Club is inviting players, families and supporters to come together for Respect Round on Saturday 1 August 2026, celebrating the values that help create safe, inclusive and positive sporting environments for young people.

The round forms part of the Tackling Consent program, a partnership between Centre Against Violence and La Trobe University that works with sporting clubs to strengthen understanding of respectful relationships, consent and positive bystander behaviour.

Respect Round highlights the important role community sport plays in helping young people develop confidence, teamwork, leadership and respect for others, both on and off the field.

Throughout the season, Kangaroos Junior Football Club has been participating in the Tackling Consent program, with workshops supporting young people to better understand consent, communication, respect and healthy relationships.

The round will celebrate the behaviours that make sport a positive experience for everyone, including inclusion, sportsmanship, kindness, teamwork and respect for teammates, coaches, officials and volunteers.

The event will also feature a Respect on the Sidelines initiative, encouraging spectators to support players through positive encouragement while giving young people the opportunity to make decisions, solve problems and learn through the game.

Rheanne Solimo, secretary and child safety officer at Kangaroos Junior Football Club said the club believes creating a safe, respectful and inclusive environment is just as important as developing football skills.

"Tackling Consent provides valuable opportunities to educate our players, families and volunteers about respect, healthy relationships and personal responsibility, helping us build a stronger club and a stronger community," she said.

"The education we provide our young people with now, will create change now and in the future.”

Centre Against Violence CEO Jaime Chubb said local sporting clubs have a unique opportunity to help shape the attitudes and behaviours young people carry into other parts of their lives.

"Sport provides young people with opportunities to learn about respect, responsibility and how to work together as part of a team," Jaime said.

"Through Tackling Consent, we are helping clubs create spaces where important conversations about consent, boundaries and respectful relationships can happen in ways that are practical, engaging and relevant to young people.

"We are proud to partner with clubs like Kangaroos Junior Football Club that are committed to building positive cultures where everyone feels safe, included and valued.

"These efforts help strengthen not only clubs, but the broader communities they are part of."

The community is encouraged to come along, support the players and be part of a day that celebrates the values that bring people together through sport.