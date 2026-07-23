Wangaratta and District Cricket Association is well-represented in the country academy under 15 girls and under 16 boys North East Knights cricket squads for the approaching summer.

The girls' squad, which will be coached by Wangaratta's Grace Kerwin, includes Wangaratta Magpies' Ava Penney, Maisy Crawford and Bridie Kay, Rovers United Bruck's Ava Elkington, Layla Hill, Mahlee Hartwig, Macy Boschetti, Neve Cresswell and Phoebe Cresswell, City Colts' Krithi Gadela, Beechworth's Dahlia Fitzpatrick, Devi Baulacky, Emily Edwards and Emma Shallue, Yarrawonga-Mulwala's Kirsty Plevnik, and Benalla's Bella Hazell.

Also in the squad are Charli Kearney (Tallangatta), Gianna Dedic (Barandudah), Hazel Surplice, Jazmyn Heffernan (Kiewa), Larni Gorman (Berrigan), Nellie Seymour (East Albury) and Thinuli Manamperi Koralage (North Albury).

In the boys' squad from the WDCA, Rovers United Bruck's Baxter McLeod, Charlie O'Brien and Luke O'Brien, Yarrawonga-Mulwala's Byron Dodd and Darcy Hargreaves, Delatite's Cooper Martin, City Colts' Gus Marek and Luca Solimo, Benalla Bushrangers' Harrison Skelton, Ovens Valley's Mitch McMasters, Beechworth's Taylor Thomson, and Benalla's Xavier Defazio have been selected.

Other selections are Caleb Anderson, Jack Anderson, Riley Pargeter (East Albury), Charlie Maskell (Wodonga), Harry Bowles, Jaden Nichol (Barandudah), Harry Norman (Corowa), Jimmy Lyons, William Glass (Lavington), Lucas Jourdain (Albury), Ollie Cardile, Spencer Guthrie (St Patrick's), and Tom McCluskey (Mount Beauty).

Head coach of the boys' squad will be Robbie Jackson, assisted by Charlie Jackson.

Rohan Larkin is regional talent coach for both North East Knights squads.

The country academies will train during the off-season at regional hubs across Victoria, culminating in the Cricket Victoria-Manhari Country Cup trials.

The Country Cup is Cricket Victoria's premier regional junior competition, celebrating the best of Victoria's under 15 female and under 16 male cricketers.

It forms a key pillar of the Victorian Talent Pathway, providing opportunities for talented regional cricketers to showcase their skills and take the next step in their development.