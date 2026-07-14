It was another stellar performance from Wangaratta City FC’s division two women’s team on Sunday, who recorded their 11th win of the season with a 2-0 victory over Wodonga Diamonds.

The Lady Devils looked likely from their first possession, and it wasn’t long until Ella Antonello buried a chance in the back of the net.

Bronte Robinson doubled the lead in the 45th minute, a beneficiary of some brilliant work on the wing from Izzy Antonello.

From there, it was just about game management, and the three points were secured.

Coach Kristy Mellor said it was difficult to choose the best on ground, such was the even contribution of the squad.

“It was a strong performance from the girls, Diamonds are a hard team to beat,” she said.

“They certainly had a lot of forward runs which put our defenders on our toes.

“Our first goal was scored by Ella Antonello, it came from some strong midfield play which stretched the defenders and opened up some gaps in front of goal - Ella doesn't normally miss from there.

“Our second goal came from Bronte Robinson, a beautiful long-range strike from the 18-yard box.

“Izzy Antonello put in a 20-minute wing masterclass with a number of impressive cutbacks from the wing, of which Bronte’s goal was a result.

“Another clean sheet from Mel Tanti, her fourth clean sheet of the season, the most of any keeper in the competition.

“It was a good team game all round – it was hard to pick best on ground, but Izzy Antonello was awarded it this week for her inspired wing play.”

The Lady Devils still have not been beaten in 2026, with their two draws the only blemishes on an otherwise perfect run so far.