Lady Devils can cap perfect year

The only way to improve on a league title is victory in the postseason, and Wangaratta City FC’s division two women’s team is well poised to do exactly that. After finishing top of the ladder after the home and away season and claiming the league title, the Lady Devils have won through to this Saturday's grand final after gritty 1-0 and 3-0 results through finals. Women’s coach Kristy Mellor said just to be in a grand final was a remarkable achievement, given where the team started from. “Essentially, we’re a brand-new team this year, we had some old stalwarts but five new players to the club and three who had never played league soccer before,” she said. “The fact we’ve been able to win the league and also be in the grand final I think is testament to the team being able to come together and play together. “Probably about halfway through when we hadn’t dropped a game yet, I wasn’t quite expecting it - I knew we had some good players, and the new players to the club were people who had played before, and the new players had a level of skill. “When we got to that point, I did think, if we kept our consistency and we keep up the good talk and positivity, I thought we could get there.” Their opponent this weekend, Cobram Roar, is most certainly a tough customer, with a devastating striker in Holli Cameron and some experience through their midfield and down back. Mellor said her team matches up well with the Roar, but it would be a challenge from the first whistle. “Cobram have probably always been the biggest threat to our season – I know we went down 0-3 to Hotspurs, but they’re probably the most like us in how they play,” she said. “They’ve got a very strong midfield and defence and a great goalkeeper, and their striker [Cameron] got leading goal scorer for div two by quite a lot, so they’ve got some experienced players and some really good backbone to their team with a strong striker. “They’re going to be really tough, we battled really hard to get the 1-0 win against them to win the league, it’s going to be a tough game from the start. “We’re not going to make an awful lot of changes, we’re going to start strong, everybody will get some gametime. “Our strength is probably our teamwork and getting behind each other when things get tough. “I think it’s going to be the soccer gods who decide this one.” Wangaratta City takes on Cobram Roar in the AWFA division two women’s grand final from 12pm at Baranduda Fields this Saturday 12 September.