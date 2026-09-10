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Lady Devils can cap perfect year

<p>CHANCE FOR GLORY: Victoria Broady and the Lady Devils take to the pitch in the grand final from 12pm this Saturday. PHOTO: Melissa Beattie</p>\\n
<p>CHANCE FOR GLORY: Victoria Broady and the Lady Devils take to the pitch in the grand final from 12pm this Saturday. PHOTO: Melissa Beattie</p>\\n

CHANCE FOR GLORY: Victoria Broady and the Lady Devils take to the pitch in the grand final from 12pm this Saturday. PHOTO: Melissa Beattie

Can the Lady Devils add a cup win to their league title?
Nathan de Vries
September 10, 2026 • 02:00

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