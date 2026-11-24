Easter weekend is shaping up as a massive one, with the Ovens and Murray Football Netball League confirming their 2027 season will kick off with the Wangaratta Derby on the last weekend of March. The fixture was officially unveiled by the league on Tuesday morning, 122 days out from the first bounce. The O&M season will commence on Easter weekend across Friday 26 March – Sunday 28 March, with the traditional Wangaratta Derby officially opening the season at twilight on Good Friday at WJ Findlay Oval. It’s the earliest possible meeting for the two proud clubs, who last met in the 2026 senior football grand final, when the Rovers completed their historic three-peat. Matches between Lavington and Wodonga Raiders (Friday night), Corowa Rutherglen and Wodonga (Saturday), Myrtleford and North Albury (Sunday), and Yarrawonga and Albury (Sunday at Mulwala) round out a blockbuster opening round. Round one of the new O&M season coincides with the start of the Ovens and King FNL season, which is also launching on Easter weekend. The season will run for its customary 18 rounds of home and away action, before four weekends of finals clashes, culminating in the O&M grand final on Sunday 19 September at the Lavington Sportsground. Due to the structure of the season, there will be no conflict with the other local league, with the O&M's decider set for the week after O&K grand final day. Split rounds in round five (ANZAC round) and round 11 (mental health round) will allow teams time to recover, as will the interleague bye (Saturday 29 May) and a general bye on Saturday 24 July. Interleague action will return in 2027, with the Ovens and Murray once again taking on Bendigo FNL, this time hosted at Wodonga’s Birallee Park. The O&M will be out for revenge after going down in last year’s senior football clash by 20 points. The season also features a Sunshine Trust Charity (formerly Albury Wodonga Regional Cancer Trust) round on 15 May, mental health round on 19 and 26-27 June, indigenous round on 10-11 July, and the Hall of Fame round on 27 July, with the official O&M Hall of Fame function set for Wednesday 21 July. The second Wangaratta Derby is set for round 11, a standalone match on Sunday 27 June. Footy preseason and netball trials have already commenced across the region, with just over 120 days left until round one – game on.