Social media
Home page>Sport>League champions: Wangar...
Sport

League champions: Wangaratta City FC claim div two women title glory with 6-0 belting

<p>CHAMPIONS: Wangaratta City FC\\'s division two women\\'s side claimed the league title with a 6-0 win over St Pats on Sunday. PHOTO: Jade Garrett0</p>\\n
<p>CHAMPIONS: Wangaratta City FC\\'s division two women\\'s side claimed the league title with a 6-0 win over St Pats on Sunday. PHOTO: Jade Garrett0</p>\\n

CHAMPIONS: Wangaratta City FC's division two women's side claimed the league title with a 6-0 win over St Pats on Sunday. PHOTO: Jade Garrett0

There's no doubt now - the Lady Devils are the best in the competition.
Nathan de Vries
August 25, 2026 • 06:00

Subscription required to continue reading this article

OTHER ARTICLES

Most popular stories

Sport

Mountain Men, Hawks advance in O&K senior finals

Mountain Men, Hawks advance in O&K senior finals
Mountain Men, Hawks advance in O&K senior finals
Sport

Magpies secure minor premiership

Magpies secure minor premiership
Magpies secure minor premiership
News

Two wineries best in business with fortified and sweet

Two wineries best in business with fortified and sweet
Two wineries best in business with fortified and sweet
Digital Editions

Wangaratta Chronicle, Friday, August 21, 2026

Wangaratta Chronicle, Friday, August 21, 2026
Wangaratta Chronicle, Friday, August 21, 2026