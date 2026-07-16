AFL blood flows through the Johnson and Doody families as the next generation take the field.

Joe and Steve were teammates in the champion Wangaratta High School side coached by the late John Evans who were state champions, with Steve going on to bigger and better things as a Geelong champion and premiership hero.

Two of their daughters, Amelia Doody and Maggie Johnson, are now teammates at Newtown Chillwell Football Club in Geelong.

Both men now live in Geelong and are now heavily involved in the sport of their seven children between them - Steve is the father of three and Joe is the father of four.

It was quite special to see their daughters playing together on Sunday afternoon.

Both men have remained good friends and both now live in Geelong.