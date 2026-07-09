Former Wangaratta resident Elise Coventry will be an assistant coach of the Irish team for next month's historic AFLW Australia v Ireland clash.

The 42-year-old, who is the daughter of Wangaratta residents Barbara and Eddie Flynn, said she had jumped at the challenge, which will both draw and build on her experience as an assistant coach with Geelong's AFLW team.

The inaugural representative clash between the two countries will be played on Saturday 1 August at North Sydney Oval as an Aussie Rules game, rather than International Rules.

"The Irish girls are keen to beat the Aussies at their own game," Coventry said.

"I'm very excited to be on the Irish side, and to see what they can do with their speed, agility and creativity, which really stand out when you watch them play."

Among the Irish players are two of Coventry's Cats charges, Aishling Moloney and Rachel Kearns, who hail from the best-represented Irish counties in the representative squad - Tipperary and Mayo.

"They are so well-connected in Ireland, and have grown up playing together for their counties, so that connection should really show onfield," Coventry said.

It's also sure to help amid the short, sharp preparation for the 1 August match.

"The players won't be together until they fly to Sydney, so they'll arrive Thursday and train before the Saturday game," Coventry said.

"We'll be looking at what attributes different players can bring, because they do create different ways you can play the game.

"I see among our own Irish girls that they don't love bouncing the ball on the run, so they'll tap it up and play on, and there's also the way they can kick around their body."

The 1 August match will highlight the contribution of Irish players to the game since the AFLW started in 2017; there are currently 46 Irish players across the competition, and a further 30 have previously played at AFLW level.

While the team - and coaches - are eagerly anticipating the match, Coventry said the Irish players had also flagged their intentions to celebrate the inaugural fixture in a manner befitting their country's traditions.

"They are very social, and I think by Saturday night, it won't be Ireland versus Australia, but everyone celebrating together," she said.

Amid preparations for the game, Coventry is also set to launch into her fifth season as an assistant coach with Geelong's AFLW team, with the Cats slated to play back-to-back premier North Melbourne in round one on 15 August.

"We've got a pretty fresh look, with a new head coach (Mick Stinear), two new assistants (Ryan Pendlebury and Sam Simpson) and eight new players," she said.

Coventry, who moved from Wangaratta to Melbourne in 2003 to study teaching, began her footy career with Geelong's VFLW team in 2017 and '18, progressing to the AFLW list in 2019 before injuring her ACL in a practice match.

She spent two years as head coach of Geelong's VFLW program, also gaining experience as an AFLW development coach, then moved into her ongoing assistant coach role with the Cats' AFLW team.

"I enjoy still being involved in the game, which was a big part of our lives growing up," she said. Coventry's family is closely associated with Wangaratta Rovers, where her dad Eddie played 159 games, was involved in five flags in the 1970s and won the club's 1981 best and fairest; he also took out the Ovens and King league's Baker Medal in 1973 with North Wangaratta.

"I was probably in the crew that was born too early for it to be an idea that you could play football.

"I played netball when I moved to Geelong.

"Then when Geelong started advertising about VFLW, people were sending me the information - I was always that girl who could kick a footy, and the opportunity was there, so I couldn't not take it.

"I've been at the Cats ever since.

"I was 32 at the time, and it changed the direction of my life completely."

Coventry's two young sons, Angus (5) and Hamish (2) also love being around the Cats, and while the hours and travel involved keep their mum pretty busy, she's loving her role.

"I enjoy watching the game grow, and finding different ways to help the girls develop; often, it's seeing those little things that come off as you wanted them to," she said.

"It's a great job - the best teaching job."