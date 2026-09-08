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Local to represent Australia in Canicross World Championships

<p>ALL SMILES: Canicross athlete Jess Hercott clinched wins in the 2026 SDRQ Red Mile Muster & ASSA Nationals in the women\\u2019s canicross and two-dog bikejoring categories. Photographed with her two canines on the right Zephyr and Tiege with another two dogs belonging to her partner - Bluey (left) and Sully.</p>\\n
<p>ALL SMILES: Canicross athlete Jess Hercott clinched wins in the 2026 SDRQ Red Mile Muster & ASSA Nationals in the women\\u2019s canicross and two-dog bikejoring categories. Photographed with her two canines on the right Zephyr and Tiege with another two dogs belonging to her partner - Bluey (left) and Sully.</p>\\n

ALL SMILES: Canicross athlete Jess Hercott clinched wins in the 2026 SDRQ Red Mile Muster & ASSA Nationals in the women’s canicross and two-dog bikejoring categories. Photographed with her two canines on the right Zephyr and Tiege with another two dogs belonging to her partner - Bluey (left) and Sully.

Everton’s Jess Hercott is living a dream to compete in the Canicross World Championships
Coral Cooksley
September 8, 2026 • 02:00

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