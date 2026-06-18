Over the King’s Birthday weekend, Wangaratta Table Tennis players travelled to Traralgon, Gippsland for the 74th Annual Victorian Country Championships.

The three day tournament is a highlight on the calendar with more than 200 enthusiastic participants representing table tennis associations from various regional Victorian centres.

Seventy-four teams were graded into 12 divisions of varying talents and abilities but all with a common passion for table tennis.

The championships celebrate community connections, camaraderie and competition through sport.

Following last year's success, Wangaratta’s team of Tom Brown, Andrew Lindner and Austin Lindner was elevated to B1 division.

Playing a higher level of competition fuelled the team’s spirit and enthusiasm.

They played against other teams from Bairnsdale (win), Sunbury (loss), Geelong (loss), Wonthaggi (win) and Leongatha (win).

The guys kicked off with a fantastic result on Saturday morning, securing a 6/5 victory over Bairnsdale.

Scintillating table tennis was on show from the ‘get go’ in both singles and doubles.

At five matches all, Tom secured the win by playing his defensive style, cool as a cucumber, overcoming the higher ranked opponent after four games, a satisfying result.

Wangaratta enjoyed winning three of the five rounds (all were hard fought 6/5 results) and finished third on the B1 ladder behind Sunbury and Geelong.

Each round was an enjoyable battle of skills and playing styles and it was great to finish in a flourish with another gruelling win over Leongatha before heading home on Monday.

Andrew Lindner had a great result in leading player award standings finishing second after a tie led to a count back.

In addition to the teams event, Andrew entered the A and B individual singles events on Sunday evening.

He was rapt to make it through to the semis of A and followed up with a successful win in the B Singles Tournament final.

The final was staged late in the evening and was a see-sawing high class match between Andrew Lindner and Andrew Tegelaers of Albury, which went down to the wire 12/10 in the deciding 5th game.

As the final balls were hit on Monday, the Wangaratta crew were tired but very inspired to come back and do it all again next year, with another team or two of passionate Wangaratta table tennis players.