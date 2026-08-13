The recent School Sport Australia Games had a local flavour, with Galen Catholic College teacher Aron Lombardi and student Judd Campbell part of the gold medal winning Victorian football under 14 Navy side.

The Games started on Saturday 25 July with an opening ceremony taking place at the Showgrounds in Flemington for all participants across the different sports, while the Football Championship itself started on the Sunday at Latrobe University.

Lombardi coached the squad, while Campbell was selected from over 880 players from across the state in the months long trial process.

Trials started back in March, with sessions across the state before the final 25 were named in May, culminating in a three-day training camp at Xavier College and St Kevin's College in Melbourne.

The side was also exposed to some of the best minds in the sport, with former Essendon captain Dyson Heppell presenting to the midfield, current Sydney Swans assistant coach Mark McVeigh talking to the backline, Geelong College head of football and former Collingwood premiership player Nathan Brown speaking to the forward line, and current Richmond player Tom Burton talking to the group about resilience.

From the tournament’s outset, Vic Navy was one of the hot favourites for the title, not conceding a goal in their first three Pool B games and handing heavy defeats to New South Wales (17.8.110 – 0.2.2), ACT (25.17.167 – 0.1.1), and Tasmania (13.9.87 – 0.1.1).

After a rest day on Wednesday, the strong results continued over South Australia, with Vic Navy taking the win 9.8 (62) to 4.5 (29) to qualify for the title match against Pool A winners Western Australia.

“It was an incredible tournament from start to finish,” he said.

“The Victoria Navy team was incredibly talented but just as importantly full of so many great people.

“They worked incredibly well together and some of the ball movement and defensive pressure was amazing for an under 14s team.

“We ended up winning by 62 points with a final score of 13.10 (88) to 4.2 (26) - our players couldn't have played any better and they worked so hard all week.

“It was extra special this year as the competition has been under 15s for 103 years, but it was changed to under 14s for the first time in history in 2026, so on top of the dominant performance, Victoria Navy was officially the first ever under 14 champions which is a proud honour coaching the team and being part of history.”

Lombardi said Campbell played a selfless and team-based game, consistently performing in all matches.

“Judd played mainly in our incredible backline for the championships, he also spent some time playing on the wing,” he said.

“He played really well and even more importantly played a great selfless role for the team.

“He was able to beat his opponents consistently while playing in the backline and provided good run and structure during his time on the wing.

“He also kicked a goal against the ACT to showcase his ability to play all over the ground.

“He is a such a good teammate which was a big focus for all of our players during the championships.”

Lombardi thanked the entire Vic Navy support staff and parents, as well as Galen Catholic College for their support.

“It was a phenomenal team effort and we look forward to seeing how the boys progress on their football journeys over the next few years - I will not be surprised if we see a large number AFL stars in the 2030 draft,” he said.