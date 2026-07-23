Wangaratta’s defensive stocks are about to receive a timely boost as they prepare to take on one of the form sides of the Ovens and Murray senior competition at the Wangaratta Showgrounds on Saturday.

Co-captain Michael Bordignon, who has been out the past four weeks with injury, will return to the side taking on Yarrawonga this weekend following fellow key defender Lachie Di Sebastiano’s inclusion from injury last week.

It will be the first time the defensive trio of he, Di Sebastiano and Mat Grossman take to the field together since round nine.

“Bords is certainly the inspiration for our side, he can play tall and he can play small and we'd much rather have him than not,” coach Jason Heatley said.

“Grossy's carried a huge load so getting Lachie back in, he'll be better for the run too.

“Yarra have got some weapons down there as well so timing's everything I suppose.”

Star midfielder Harry Hewitt, who has been out since round 11, will be a chance to be selected along with Jackson Hewitt who will be available from his Murray Bushrangers commitments.

Yarrawonga have won their past four games including their biggest scalp of the season so far in beating Myrtleford by five points last week.

Heatley said the Pigeons’ threat around the contest would be a key focus area for the home side, looking to quell the impact of Will and Harry Wheeler and Jordan Urquhart.

“We talk a lot about what clearances and stoppages will look like so we're doubling down on that,” he said.

“That's a real pivotal strength of their side with the Wheeler boys who have been outstanding contributors for a long time and they’ve been able to add a couple of others into the mix.

“If we can deny them the footy as much as we can that will support what we're trying to do.”

The Magpies smashed the last-placed Raiders by 71 points last week, but Heatley said there were still elements of his side’s game which needed addressing.

“While the scoreboard looks impressive I thought there were patches in the game that Raiders controlled and we've got to work on how we arrest that control back and be quicker this week against the Yarra side that's in terrific form,” he said.

“There's a lot of things that can roll into momentum, but I think ball control is the one.

“We've just got to defend better and be able to lock areas of the ground down better.”

What can’t be disputed is the team’s potent mix of firepower up forward in recent weeks.

Of the league’s top 15 current leading goal kickers, four reside from Wangaratta.

One of those players is James McClounan, who has kicked 11 goals in the past two games.

Heatley said his team have made a concerted effort to not be reliant on any one forward each week throughout the season.

“Largely for us movement and forward craft overweighs just playing a set position,” he said.

Up the Hume Freeway Wangaratta Rovers face a similar test against an in-form opposition in Wodonga.

The Bulldogs have won six of their past seven games, with their only loss coming by just two points against the Magpies.