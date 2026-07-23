Wangaratta Magpies face the daunting task of backing up after last week's loss to Wodonga Raiders by facing the next best team in the competition Yarrawonga this weekend.

That said, the Pigeons are far from unbeatable having suffered two losses in their last three games, one against Wodonga Raiders, which is par for the course, but also one against Lavington who are outside the five at this stage.

The Magpies at the showgrounds should give them food for thought and give the home side more than just hope of an upset.

Magpies coach Shea Cunningham said the focus during the week was on recovery, freshening up and building on what was a lot of really positive netball.

"We took some confidence from our performance against Raiders and know that if we bring the same intensity and resilience, we'll give ourselves every chance against Yarrawonga," she said.

"Yarrawonga present different challenges, so there will be some tactical tweaks, but our main focus remains on executing our game and continuing to build consistency.

"We'll look to use Issy McMahon again through the midcourt this week.

"Every opportunity she gets at A grade level is building her confidence, and we're seeing her become more comfortable and influential each game.

"She's embracing the challenge and continues to develop nicely within the group.

"The pleasing thing is that the group continues to grow.

"While results don't always fall your way, the character and resilience they showed on the weekend is something we can build on moving forward."

If Magpie defensive players Katie Dean, Hannah Grady and/or Milly O'Kane can quell the Pigeons attacking pair of Bridget Cassar and Madeleine Allan, the Magpies could well cause an upset.

Meanwhile Wangaratta Rovers hit the bitumen and potholes on the Hume Freeway to Wodonga to take on third-placed Bulldogs.

The Hawks have been pushing top five times of late and will be keen to continue that pressure this weekend in the hope of securing that highly coveted upset.

They're improved competitiveness has seen the Hawks keep opposition teams to scores below 60 goals in the last four rounds and as their own attacking power has also improved, it means they are always in with a shot.

Coach Stacey Lamb is confident her charges have what it takes to achieve their aims.

"We are playing some great quality netball and challenging some of the top five teams," she said.

"This A grade Rovers team can work hard and deliver for 60 and have proven that.

"Each week we set out to play hard, support each other and make the other team earn every ball."

The last time the sides met the Bulldogs overwhelmed th Rovers by 16 goals with their twin peaks of Molly Moylan (61) and Abbey Bloye (15) doing the damage on the scoreboard.

The pair are ranked third and sixth on the A grade goal scoring table which confirms their domination of defences.

Lamb believes her defenders are capable of the task at hand.

"The players must have the belief they can match it with virtually everyone," she said.

"We just need to keep working on our game and how we can keep possession to maintain score pressure.

"Defensively we can win the ball with hard one-on-one or whole court defence.

"We will work this week to refine that and put in place a game play to try and stem the impact of Molly and Abbey from Bulldogs."

The efforts of Lilly Palmer, Ellie Millerand Lara Judd last weekend against North Albury drew high praise from onlookers so expect that trio to play massive roles again this weekend.