David Brock has left an inspiring impression in his maiden Dakar Rally stages.

The 55-year-old retired Wangaratta firefighter set off on his bike to compete in the opening stage of the gruelling Saudi Arabian rally on 4 January, among 600 competitors taking on one of the world’s toughest motor races over two weeks.

Brock would complete the 518km stage in just over five hours and 45 minutes to place 94th out of 115 competitors on the bikes.

But it was his efforts outside of the racing which caught the eyes of the world.

Brock was placed behind a fellow competitor when they fell off their bike along the challenging track.

Instead of continuing his race and saving valuable time, Brock stopped to assist his fellow rider to check on his condition.

Following the stage, Brock told Australian broadcaster SBS it was a matter of instinct.

“It’s not a question, you need to help,” he said.

“I didn’t even think about my race to be honest, he was right in front of me when he had his accident, it was a big accident.

“His race is finished and I’m sure he did as much hard work and maybe even more than I did to get here so that’ll be very disappointing for him.”

Brock said it was a big achievement for him to complete his first stage, with another week of competition left to go.

“I’m very happy to be here,” he said.

The 55-year-old is currently placed 84th overall following four stages navigating 2278km of tough desert terrain.

Brock is one of three Australians competing at the rally, with reigning champion on the bikes Daniel Sanders in among the top of the standings once again, while Toby Price is in the mix in the cars.

A rest day on Saturday will serve as the halfway mark of the rally, which will conclude on 17 January.