With just two rounds remaining in the Ovens and King FNL home and away season, the senior football minor premiership is set to be decided this weekend at the Whorouly Recreation Reserve.

Reigning premiers and current ladder leaders Bright sit just a game and percentage ahead of the Lions, but with Bright having the bye in round 20 when Whorouly takes on bottom team Benalla All Blacks, the makeup for the postseason will in many ways be decided this Saturday.

Under the new top five finals system the O&K brought in this season, the minor premiers book a place straight to the second semi-final, a victory in which sends a team directly to the premiership match.

The two top sides haven’t met since Easter, when the Mountain Men punished an injury-laden Lions to the tune of 39 points.

In a season where there have been several teams all placed as legitimate contenders, the minor premiership shapes as a crucial leg-up in the finals series.

Bright coach Michael Quirk said he was more focussed on playing strong footy than finishing high on the ladder, trusting his side to perform no matter where they sit.

“We’re not specifically eyeing off where we finish,” he said.

“Initially, we’re going to Whorouly to put our best performance together and hopefully come away with the four points – where that leads us to on ladder position, we’ll deal with that as it happens.

“In my opinion, Whorouly have probably been the form side all year, held down top spot all year, undefeated on their home deck throughout the season.

“We’re really keen and looking forward to the challenge of going to Whorouly and taking it up to the top side.”

One of the most impressive parts of Bright’s game is their scoring ability.

After the departure of 2025 centurion goalkicker Cooper Thomason to the O&M, there were concerns the Mountain Men may not be able to hit the scoreboard, but the mantle has been taken up by Luke Quirk, who sits second in the league tally with 71 majors from 16 matches.

Combined with some silky mids and resolute key position players, Bright look the goods once more.

“With Cooper leaving – and it was time for him to go and challenge himself at a new level – I was quite confident of finding new avenues to goal, whether it be with Luke or Riley Bacon or Tyler Thomason, just spreading the load and kicking not so much bags individually but sharing,” Quirk said.

“Luke’s stepped up well as full forward, but we share the responsibility throughout goalkicking.”

On the other side of the ledger sits the Lions, who are undefeated at home in 2026 and have led the way for most of the season with a list of genuine stars.

Coach Michael Newton has kicked 80 goals from just 12 matches, Ed Bramich is one of the best rucks in the league, and Max Scott intercepts damn near everything in the backline.

Newton said the side had definitely grown since their last meeting with Bright.

“We’re a different looking side but we’ve definitely evolved since then, the way we played then is probably a little different to how we play now, there are guys playing different roles and playing with a lot more confidence,” he said.

“We hope to get Will Allen back from a shoulder complaint, and we’re looking relatively strong on the injury front.

“There’s a lot of pressure on spots and there have been some very unlucky guys in the reserves who are performing like Rhys Dupas, Matt Charleston, Ryley Skahill, Tom Crook, there are guys who have performed consistently, putting their hand up week in and week out.

“I enjoy that part of coaching, having these pressures, otherwise we wouldn’t be sitting where we’re sitting.

“It’s a healthy squad at the moment.”

Having come from the O&M and being well versed in the top five finals series, Newton said a top placed finish came with distinct advantages.

“When you finish on top, you’ve just got so much more advantage to be able to freshen up and dial in on what’s expected, but nothing can beat game fitness, so there are pros and cons to it,” he said.

“Bright have got a bye in the last round of the year, so if they happen to beat us and finish on top they’ve got a two-week bye coming into that semi, so whether that helps or hinders, I don’t know.

“All I know is North Wang isn’t going to be an easy game in that first week of finals, so to be able to have that advantage and finish on top and keep the winning momentum going is what we’re looking to do.”

Whorouly hosts Bright this weekend, with reserves footy from 12pm and seniors from 2pm.

In other round 19 matches, Moyhu hosts North Wangaratta, Tarrawingee is at home to Greta, Bonnie Doon heads across to Goorambat, and the Demons take on the Roos at Milawa.