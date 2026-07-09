If it’s working, why change?

Sam Murray will lead the Wangaratta Rovers as senior football coach in the 2027 season, the club announced earlier in the week.

Murray joined the club in 2021 and has been coach since 2023.

He’s led the senior squad to finals in each of his years at the helm, won 53 of his 71 games coached, and has snared back-to-back premierships, with the threepeat well and truly on in 2026.

Rovers football operations manager Mario Antonello said the decision to stick with Murray was a no-brainer.

“The club is very happy to secure Sam's playing and coaching services for another season,” he said.

“Sam has a very successful business and multiple staff that he manages outside of football life in Melbourne, so we are grateful that he will continue to progress our young playing group for another year.

“We are already looking at ways to freshen up the approach for Sam's fifth season in charge, to keep our playing group stimulated and hungry for the ultimate success.”

With the split round in the O&M this weekend, it’s a chance for clubs to reassess and set themselves for the final push into finals.

The Rovers sit in the top four in each of the football grades, as well as C grade (third) and 17 and under (fourth) netball.

Antonello said they were striving to improve in all grades.

“While we have this window of opportunity that includes great club coaches, an energetic list of players and a fantastic club board, we will leave no stone unturned in football or netball to be the best,” he said.