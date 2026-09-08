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Myrtleford, College secure junior footy flags

<p>Under 12 premiers - Myrtleford</p>\\n
<p>Under 12 premiers - Myrtleford</p>\\n

Under 12 premiers - Myrtleford

The biggest day on the junior calendar was dominated by the Saints and College
Nathan de Vries
September 8, 2026 • 02:00

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