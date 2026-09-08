Myrtleford, College secure junior footy flags

The future is bright for the next generation of footballers in the North East, following the scintillating excitement of the Wangaratta and District Junior Football League grand finals on Sunday. Held in glorious sunshine at Wangaratta Showgrounds, the best juniors in the region converged to see who the strongest team really was. The day was kicked off by the under 12 showdown between the Myrtleford Saints and Benalla Black. It was a tightly contested affair early, with just a goal separating the two squads at half-time, but as the match wore on, Myrtleford was able to kick away, keeping Benalla goalless in the second half to run out winners 6.8 (44) to Benalla’s 2.5 (17). Co-captain Paddy Millar took out the best on ground award, leading his team well and kicking a goal to secure the club’s back-to-back under 12 flag. With the tone set for the day, the field was handed over to the under 14s, with an Alpine derby on the cards between Myrtleford and Bright. While the match seemed to be heading to extra time, owing to the ferocity of the contest and how evenly matched the game was, Myrtleford was able to hold on and take the flag 5.4 (34) to Bright’s 3.8 (26). Xavier Millar, older brother of Paddy and co-captain of the Saints, was named best on ground in the eight-point win. The under 17s flag was a Wangaratta derby between College and Kangaroos, with College saluting 12.7 (79) to 6.8 (44). There was barely a kick in it through the first, half, with College taking a nine-point lead into the sheds at half-time, but a dominant third term saw the Blues boot five goals while keeping Kangaroos scoreless. With a 42-point lead in the third term, College seemed to take the foot off the gas, and while the Roos slammed on four quick goals, College had enough in the tank to outlast them and claim the flag. Best on ground honours went to College's Charlie O'Brien, who dominated stoppage and kicked a goal, while Luke O'Brien and Luke Pensak kicked four goals each. The strength of the region’s junior footballers will no doubt continue to blossom over the years, feeding into the higher age groups and hopefully into senior programs down the line.