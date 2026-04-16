The Rovers Football Netball Club will have all its action centralised with funding to plan for two new netball courts now confirmed

Positioned adjacent to already funded new female changerooms funding of $34,977 has now triggered planning for the courts at the WJ Findlay venue.

Last year the club was awarded $1.45 million from the state government, $150k from the Rural City of Wangaratta, and $50k in-kind work from the club to build the female-friendly changerooms.

It will be located the Neville Hogan stand is currently positioned and the courts are planned for where the existing carpark lies.

There's a buzz around the club with the prospects and club president Wally Pasquali explained the intention is to renew facilities and create better connection for people who use the facilities during training and on game day.

"It's pretty exciting for the club to restore the netball courts back up to the front of the existing facility," he said.

"The current Neville Hogan stand adjacent to the carpark will be replaced with female-friendly changerooms for women's footy and netball.

"We're keen to get that underway and the new netball courts are part of that because they are currently too far away from other facilities.

"If we can get two courts there it will just make it easier to watch the footy and netball at the same time.

"It will benefit the players, trainers and all the people who help out at the club - it's going to be a good move."

While the loss of carparking on the asphalt could be seen as an issue, Mr Pasquali said the benefits will far outweigh potential negative perceptions and there is space on the grassed area between Shilling Drive and the club for parking.

Timeframes for the whole project are not set in stone, but Mr Pasquali indicated that full completion by the start of the 2028 season would be a modest estimate.

"With more and more clubs constructing two netball courts, it enables a lot more flexibility with the scheduling for the under 15, 17, C to A grades - it's a big day for netball," he said.

New data from Sport and Recreation Victoria shows more than 330 funded projects over two years have increased participation by almost 43 per cent – bringing more than 70,200 new participants into sport, including a 19 per cent increase in girls.

Member for Northern Victoria Jaclyn Symes congratulated the club.

"This boost will go a long way to support the growing number of people in Northern Victoria keen to get involved in local sport and recreation,” Ms Symes said.

The 2025/26 Victorian Budget is investing $20 million to continue delivering high-quality, accessible community sport infrastructure through programs like the Local Sports Infrastructure Fund.