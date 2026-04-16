It has taken until round three but the Wangaratta Rovers netballers will finally be in action on their home courts this Saturday against Corowa-Rutherglen.

It will be the first opportunity to unfurl the two premiership flags from last season for the under 17s and C grade prior to each game, something which coach Stacey Lamb is looking forward to.

"That grand final day and week was the greatest feeling and week in many of our netball lives," Lamb said.

"As a netball club we are so proud of what we achieved and we will be riding high and celebrating that again on Saturday with all our players, families and supporters who helped us win those games.

"There is no better feeling than winning premierships and we will work hard and chase that feeling again."

On court, the challenge doesn't get any easier as the A graders take on another finalist from last year who have a 1-1 record to start the season.

"Each week we are building and refining our game play which is exciting," she said.

"We have been so pleased with the way all five grades have been playing and training.

"Under 17s, C grade and B grade all had great wins last week and our young 15s and A grade are playing quality netball.

"Holly McCarthy, Sami Kreltszheim and Lara Judd play very consistent netball and will be our pillars in each third of the court.

"We have wonderful juniors who have won junior premierships, made Victorian state squads who will play many A grade Ovens and Murray games.

"Some of these players are still eligible for Under 17 but will continue to get opportunities.

"North Albury Netball Club, who have some very respected coaches and players, were very complimentary of our style of play last weekend.

"I was so very proud of the way each player took the court and played good netball."

As part of this strategy Lamb said the club will utilise the six quarters rule that allows players to play up and experience higher level netball.

"Lily Lyster from Under 17s was outstanding last week, as was Lainey Draper and Annie Harding," she said.

"These athletes are our future and as a club we are investing in them and have great senior players such as the Kreltszheim sisters, Briony Henderson, Bree Schutt and Lara Judd to support them."

Wangaratta Magpies head up the freeway to take on Albury on Saturday, keen for a quick bounce back after last week's loss to Wodonga Raiders but taking nothing for granted according to coach Shea Cunningham.

"A win is always important, but in this competition every match is a genuine challenge," Cunningham said.

"Albury might be finding their feet, but they’re a proud club and dangerous at home, so preparation has been about maintaining our standards and bringing consistent intensity for four quarters.

"Leah [Jenvey] is back available – she wasn’t injured, just unavailable – and her absence last week gave us a good opportunity to look at a few different options.

"Holly [Humphry] stepped into that role and filled it well, which was pleasing, and it gave others an opportunity like Izzy McMahon and Chaye [Crimmins].

"We want a versatile side where players are comfortable across roles, because it allows us to match up well against different teams week in, week out.

"That balance through centre is something we’ll continue to manage carefully.

"It reinforces what we’re trying to build with the group."

Despite last week's loss, Cunningham said there were definitely positives to take out of last week, particularly the defensive effort and willingness to keep turning ball over.

"Amanda [Umanski] is playing solid netball in goals and was outstanding on weekend," she said.

"Georgia Clark and Claire Wilson rotated through the GA position really well."

Defensive legend Katie Dean was also rested in the final term last week to further nurture the younger players.

"There was no injury concern. It was an opportunity to give Milly [O'Kane] some time in GK and she did a great job," Cunningham said.

"Having the ability to make changes in that GK role when needed is important for us, and Milly showed she’s more than capable of stepping in.

"We are very much focused on being a versatile group.

"This is one of the strongest competitions in the North East, so adaptability is critical.

"We’ve got a lot of young talent coming through and while that means we’re in a bit of a transition phase, it’s also exciting.

"The aim is to be competitive every week while continuing to build depth and capability across the list."