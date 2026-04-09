It has only taken to round two of the 2026 Ovens and Murray A grade netball season for Wangaratta Magpies to face the early flag favourite in Wodonga Raiders.

The Raiders toppled the always formidable Yarrawonga by nine goals in last year's grand final and, in a see-sawing battle against the Pigeons last weekend, eventually lost by just four goals, so they will be on the rebound with a passion this Saturday at the Norm Minns Oval.

Magpies coach Shea Cunningham is under no illusion about the task ahead for her side

"Raiders are the benchmark of the competition — they won it last year for a reason," Cunningham said.

"For us, it’s about focusing on what we can control.

"We’ll need to apply consistent pressure, value the ball, and stay composed for four quarters.

"The group has trained well and understands the challenge ahead.

"It’s a good opportunity for our players to test themselves against the best and see where we’re at as a side."

The Magpies will have to cover the absence of the ultra-consistent Leah Jenvey in the centre but on a positive note they have plenty of depth.

"We have a lot of players pushing for selection this week and although we will be without Leah, it will give someone else an opportunity to come up."

The talented Holly Humphry, who played a quarter in the middle last week against the Rovers could be an option, along with fellow midfielder Olivia Holmes, with the experienced Hannah Grady ready to curb any engine room influence of the Raiders.

There are also a few options in the Magpies B grade roster with several players donning the C in the win over Rovers last week, including a familiar name to all netball followers, the legendary Chaye Crimmins.

Whatever the make-up of the side this will be a thrilling encounter between two of the top squads in the competition, under lights at 6.20pm at the Wangaratta Showgrounds.

Wangaratta Rovers hit the road for the second week in a row, although for a rather longer trip than last week's walk to the Magpies' nest, taking on North Albury at Bunton Park.

They face another 2025 finalist also in hot form who thumped Lavington by 11 goals in the opening round but Hawks coach Stacey Lamb is unfazed by the challenge.

"As an A Grade playing group we are excited to test ourselves against some of the best players we have ever seen in the Ovens and Murray," Lamb said.

"Rookie goal shooter Sophia Pasquali will match up against Grace Hay, the reigning Toni Wilson league medallist, and Holly McCarthy will play on Emily Browne who holds the record for the most league medals.

"I know that both Sophia and Holly will rise to the occasion and both have been looking forward to this game and match ups.

"These conversations make a coach really happy and proud, we aren't scared, we are excited to compete and learn.

"We will match up okay against North as we have some great height in our defence end this year in Samantha Braithwaite, Lily Palmer and Lara Judd."

Lamb said the squad also has depth with some quality juniors coming into the mix who played great games last weekend.

"We will reward the players who train hard and perform," she said.

"Lily Palmer had an interrupted preseason but she had a full game in the B grade last week and will play A grade this week and match up well on hot shot shooter Lily Kelly.

"As a club we have been training with the same structures and defensive focus.

"I thought the 17 and unders with Lainey Draper and Lily Lyster did an amazing job.

"C grade under coach Deb Doyle got so close going down by only one goal, Kirby Phillips played across two games (C and B) and shot at 100 per cent, that's the stats we love.

"We have many players such as Maggie Walker, Annie Harding and Briony Simpson who continue to train and play hard to push the whole playing group."