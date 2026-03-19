Wangaratta netballer Holly McCarthy has taken another major step in her rapidly rising career, earning selection in the Victorian Netball League (VNL) under-23 competition, an achievement that places her among the state’s elite young athletes.

With just 12 contracts available per club, McCarthy’s selection is a significant milestone and a moment of pride for the Wangaratta netball community.

McCarthy said it’s exciting and an amazing privilege to be selected as a contracted player for the Victorian Netball League (VNL) under-23 competition

"I'm really grateful to be offered a contract," she said.

"After a big preseason of travel it’s exciting to be able to begin playing and putting our hard work to the test.

"Hopefully I can continue to develop my netball through this competition and further build my strengths and improve my weaknesses, to bring back to my home club Wangaratta Rovers."

The 18-year-old, coming in at 178cm, plays mid court centre and wing attack positions.

Last Wednesday McCarthy played her first game of the season with the Western Warriors, but despite losing to NE Blaze she described it as "a good match".

Local coach Stacey Lamb, who has worked closely with McCarthy across multiple programs, said the achievement is yet another example of a player who continues to push boundaries.

“Holly continues to break ceilings and pave the way for young netballers in the area,” Lamb said.

“She has done many great things in netball, including making Victorian state team squads, and this is another great step in her netball journey.”

Lamb’s perspective comes with weight.

She serves as head coach at Wangaratta Rovers, a long-time 17-and-under coach, a Netball Victoria Talent Academy coach, assistant coach of the Western Warriors Championship team in the VNL, and has coached multiple representative teams, including open state titles squads.

The VNL is widely recognised as the strongest state-based netball competition in Australia, providing a crucial pathway to the elite level.

More than 25 per cent of 2026 contracted Suncorp Super Netball athletes have developed through the VNL system, underlining the significance of McCarthy’s achievement.

“The VNL is the best and strongest competition in the state and possibly Australia at a state level,” Lamb said.

“With 12 clubs across two divisions, it provides a pathway for talented athletes to develop and showcase their abilities in a competitive pre-elite environment.

“It’s a wonderful place to grow and be seen.”

Beyond talent, Lamb credits McCarthy’s relentless work ethic as a defining factor in her success.

“Holly has an amazing work ethic and gives 100 per cent at training in every single drill,” she said.

“To play at this level takes incredible dedication, time commitment and passion.

"She totally fits in at this level and continues to stand out.”

Having had what she describes as a “front-row seat” to McCarthy’s development, Lamb said watching her flourish has been one of the great joys of coaching.

“And my gosh, is it fun,” she said.

“I love seeing athletes enjoy playing this game, and to see Holly excel and enjoy playing at this level is unreal.

“She’s a beast out there and takes every opportunity with both hands, working hard to prove herself at each higher level.”