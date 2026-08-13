The Wangaratta Cycling Club has started a mountain bike program specifically for juniors.

Targeted at young riders aged 10-18, everyone is welcome to sign up to improve their mountain bike skills, regardless of existing skill level.

The aim of the program is to teach the fundamental bike skills required for mountain biking.

The skills are also transferable to everyday riding and bike awareness.

The program is being coached by former Australian representative and local, Riley Corke.

Corke said he is excited to be coaching the young riders and is keen to see their development.

“It is great to be back in Wangaratta and mentoring the young riders,” he said.

“It is the first mountain bike program that the club has run, and we plan to make it an ongoing program.

“I benefitted greatly in my competitive riding days with some great coaching and mentoring.

“I hope to be able help and encourage the young riders of Wangaratta onto competing at a local and state level.”

The program runs every Monday at the Wangaratta Saleyards – for more detail, check out the Wangaratta Cycling Club on social media.