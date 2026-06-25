After a weekend of highly contested international, national, and local sporting competitions, none were more highly contested than when 22 players slipped into ‘gear’ to give their all – and a bit more – at the Oxley social table tennis competition last Monday night.

First off the grid were ‘rip tearer’ Sharene Gervasoni and ‘ripped and torn’, June Uebergang, when they lined up to take on ‘up and at it’, Mick Gervasoni and ‘roundabout everywhere’ Graham Stephens, in a game that highlighted each player’s strengths and ‘low lights’ from the first ping of the ball.

Sharene’s well placed strokes, June’s serving plusses, Graham’s short and narrow teasers, and Mick’s long and fast game, were all utilised aplenty in the long and enjoyable tussle of minds and muscle.

After scores reached 20 each, the tie-breaker play-off resulted in a ‘win for all’.

It was ‘game-on’, when ‘up there’ Gary Coad, and newcomer to the competition, Silvana Molnar, joined forces to take the game right up to trailblazers’ Manni Poulos and Ernie Menichelli, in a lengthy game where each player capitalised on their own strong suits, while endeavouring to undermine their opponents’.

While the fellas worked hard with power, Silvana used the ‘slow and steady wins the game’ approach, giving her and Gary time to think about their next move.

However, Manni and Ernie refused to take the bait, and capitalised on every opportunity that presented itself, until a net cord ‘jigger’ decided the final outcome.

There was definitely a ‘generation gap’ when ‘oldies’ Pete Spring and Mark Strack lined up to test the mettle of youngsters, Olivia Strack and Zac Williamson, in a game of high velocity from beginning to end.

While the ‘oldies’ utilised their years-long knowledge of the game, the youngsters delivered the modern innovative methods of attack and defence, in search of gaining and holding the upper hand.

And after a game that saw spectators perched on the edge of their seats, as the lead continually changed hands, it was Olivia’s ‘bullet spin’ that indicated she and Zac snuck home by two points.

With smiles on their faces, bats in their hands, and their eyes on the prize, Cheryl Coad and Debbie Brunken, and David Harris and Neil Spurgeon, paired up to give each other a real ‘run for their money’ in one of the many games each had already played.

With all four players well known for their hard-driven speed and accuracy, delivered with strong intent, it was a ‘ding dong’ battle with no-one prepared to give an inch from start to finish.

A great game, where everyone gave their all, finally ended when Debbie clipped the net, resulting in her and Cheryl pinching the win, and themselves.

After hearing of the fun to be had at the weekly social competition, newcomer Ivano Groom arrived ready for action, when he partnered the bloke with many games under his belt, Neil Brock, to challenge Richard ‘lion heart’ Morgan and ‘river bank resident’, Martin Butcher, in a game that drew the best out of each player in their ultimate desire to come up trumps (not Donald).

With Ivano covering all points of the table with the speed of ‘Gout Gout’, and Neil ‘on fire’ with his slithering serves and drives, Richard and Martin each put their best foot forward as they responded with their own ‘masterpieces’ in all situations that arose.

And it was this desperate counter-punching that accounted for the game going ‘forever’ - regardless of who won, there was an immediate call for ‘double or quits’.

In a family feud game, Pete Spring and his son, Jack, put the ‘hard word’ on brothers, Manni and Theo Poulos, to ‘catch us if you can’ in one of the last games for the night.

And with many of the other players already tucking into a cuppa and supper, the stands were full of spectators ‘oohing and aahing’ and applauding the outcomes of the hard-fought battle from go to whoa.

While the lead went up and down ‘like a fiddler’s elbow’, the final result saw Pete and Jack smiling from ‘ear to ear’.

Another enjoyable night ‘on the boards’ concluded with post-mortems of games played, and taps on the shoulders to confirm ‘we’ll get ya next week’.

Adults and secondary school students of all ages and abilities are welcome to join the group which meets at the Oxley Hall at 7pm each Monday evening - BYO bat, $2 entry fee, and a small plate to share.