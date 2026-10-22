North East Knights name their Country Cup squads

After their Winter Academy coaching programs concluded recently, the North East Knights Cricket Region have announced their 13 player squads to compete at the Cricket Victoria Manhari Country Cup Carnivals. The squads are as follows: Boys Under 16: Harry Bowles (Capt) - Barandudah Rangers CC; Harry Norman (VC) - Corowa CC; Ollie Cardile (VC) - St Patrick's CC; Jack Anderson - Lavington CC; Riley Pargeter - East Albury CC; Charlie Maskell - Wodonga Bulldogs CC; Taylor Thomson - Beechworth CC; Xavier DeFazio - Benalla Bushrangers CC; Harrison Skelton - Benalla Bushrangers CC; Gus Marek - City Colts CC; Luca Solimo - City Colts CC; Luke O'Brien - Rovers United Bruck CC; Finn Duff - Beechworth CC. Girls Under 15: Charli Kearney (Capt) - Tallangatta CC; Nellie Seymour (VC) - East Albury CC; Larni Gorman - Berrigan CC; Bella Hazell - Benalla CC; Maisy Crawford - Wang Magpies CC; Bridie Kay - Wang Mapies CC; Krithi Gadeka - City Colts CC; Gianna Dedic - Baradudah Rangers CC; Kirsty Plevnik - Yarrawonga/Mulwala CC; Hazel Surplace - Kiewa CC; Phoebe Cresswell - Rovers United Bruck CC; Neve Cresswell - Rovers United Bruck CC; Ava Penney - Wang Mapies CC. A high calibre coaching panel has been appointed to steer the squads: Boys coaches - Robbie Jackson (former Melbourne Renegades and St Kilda CC assistant coach), Charlie Jackson (current Melbourne CC player), Ryan Addison (multiple premiership player and coach) and Nick Impick (level 2 coach).• Girls coaches - Grace Kerwin (former Carlton CC player) and Ebony Thomas (Cricket Albury/Wodonga female development officer). Both squads first games are against the Northern Rivers Region on 15 November in Shepparton. The squads then compete at the Country Cup carnivals, with the girls carnival hosted by the Hamilton CA and the boys carnival hosted by Cricket Albury Wodonga from 14-17 December. The draws can be found at https://www.playhq.com/cricket-australia/org/cricket-victoria-country-cup/cricket-victoria-country-cup-summer-202627/9e6006aa North East Knights talent manager Rohan Larkin said both squads have been training since July and are primed for a strong showing at the Country Cup. "There is some outstanding talent in both squads and strong performances at the carnivals could see players selected in the Victorian Under Age Winter training squads for next season. "However, the main focus is on team success as we chase back-to-back Country Cup premierships for the boys and build on the girls finishing third last year.”