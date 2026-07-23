Wangaratta’s junior football competition will enter a new operational era next season after the Ovens and King Football and Netball League officially agreed to take over management in an effort to secure long-term junior pathways.

Both leagues announced on Wednesday a Memorandum of Understanding had been signed to confirm the transition of administration and operations of the Wangaratta and District Junior Football League to the O&K.

O&K FNL operations manager Daniel Saville made clear the move was not a merger between the two leagues or a takeover, but rather a streamlining of operations which would be aimed at fostering a more sustainable future for regional football.

“We’re trying to strengthen the pathways between junior and senior football in the region, creating more connection between junior clubs and O&K clubs,” he said.

“We knew that AFL North East Border was relinquishing competitions as part of its broader strategy and the O&K knew this opportunity might come up.

“We were really keen to keep the Wangaratta and District junior league running in the region; the board put a bit of thought into it and the pros definitely outweigh the cons.”

Saville said planning in transitioning the operations of the junior league to the O&K had been in the works for months and was not a reaction to Bright’s intended switch to the Tallangatta leagues next year.

Saville said he hoped the move would be further evidence in countering perceptions the O&K neglects junior development in football due to its currently exclusive senior competition.

“Just because the O&K doesn’t have an underage competition doesn’t mean we don’t value the development of juniors and future proofing the league, that’s completely wrong,” he said.

The operational shift will take place from 1 November this year in preparation for the 2027 season.

In addition to the change in operations management, AFLNEB has supported an establishment of a WDJFL board of management which will replace the current league advisory group and assist in overseeing junior operations.

Saville said the operational shift would have a positive effect across the whole Wangaratta and district region.

“We recognise the history of the [junior] league and there’s more than one league in Wangaratta, the path junior players might take could be the Ovens and Murray and we fully support that as well,” he said.

Clubs in the O&K have been working independently on creating partnerships with WDJFL clubs which have included invites to respective training sessions and hosting WDJFL games in the morning prior to O&K games at local venues.

Saville said the league would not be forcing any alignments between WDJFL and O&K clubs, but encouraged them to work together.

“For a long time there's been involvement with junior league people and clubs with O&K people and clubs,” he said.

“The clubs in both leagues need to continue to do the work to strengthen those pathways.

“There'll be more opportunities for fixturing on days and weekends that might be more beneficial for both leagues."

In a push to also bolster junior numbers on the court, Saville said the O&K would also be adding a 13 and under netball representative side next year to add to the introduction of under 15s and under 17s rep netball this year.

He said the possibility of also introducing a 13 and under competition in the O&K would also be explored.

“The league is committed to strengthening junior sport,” he said.