Wangaratta Rovers were involved in another match of the round thriller when they took on final's contender North Albury at the WJ Findlay Reserve on Saturday.

In a heart-breaking result the Hawks just failed to overcome their more highly fancied opponents going down by two goals, 57-55.

It was neck and neck throughout the contest with the Hoppers always holding a slim advantage and despite Rovers winning the final term, that lead was enough to secure the points.

Rovers coach Stacey Lamb said the spectators certainly got their ticket entries' worth.

"These girls are so much fun to coach," Lamb said of her squad.

"They just don't give up and try their absolute best.

"They listen to coaching advice and go there to deliver.

"North Albury are a quality opponent and we really did match them across the whole court.

"These playing groups are so supportive of each other and have a real crack at everything."

Young defender Lily Palmer was again outstanding Lamb said, this time against the competition's most accurate goaler, Lily Kelly, who still managed 43 goals from 44 shots, despite the enthralling contest between the pair.

"Holly McCarthy ran hard and won defensive ball for us in the mid court," Lamb said.

"Sami Kreltszheim (25 goals) worked tirelessly in attack and was so creative.

"Ellie Miller and Lara Judd threw everything at North Albury in defence in the last quarter and kept sending the ball down to our attackers.

"There is something special about a team that doesn't give up.

"As a playing group they are building something strong and special at our club.

"This is the fourth game this year where we have got within four goals of a top team (Corowa-Rutherglen by two, Lavington by three, Wangaratta by one, North Albury by two), and while we would love the scalp this is a telling story of our development and journey to success."

Rovers take on third-placed Wodonga this weekend up at Martin Park.

Wangaratta Magpies also experienced a tough finish to its clash with top of the ladder Wodonga Raiders after being within striking distance at the final break.

The Magpies had gone toe-to-toe with the A grade heavyweights to trail by just five goals at three quarter time, before Raiders turned on the after-burners to outscore Wangaratta by eight goals in the final quarter for a commanding 57-44 victory.

For Magpies coach Shea Cunningham, the effort by her players to stay competitive with Raiders for so long was worthy of praise.

"It was certainly a tough result, but the overwhelming feeling afterwards was pride," she said.

"We came up against the top side on their home court and matched them for three quarters in a game played at a real finals-like intensity.

"While the scoreboard got away from us late, I couldn't fault the group's effort or commitment."

Cunningham said her squad's resilience throughout the match was impressive.

"Every time momentum shifted, the girls found a way to respond," she said.

"There was a real determination and belief across the group, and that never-give-in attitude kept us in the contest for a long time against a tough opponent.

"The battle between Holly Humphry and Blayney House was outstanding and a great showcase for spectators.

"Holly competed fiercely all day and embraced the challenge.

"Along with Holly, I thought Hannah (Grady) and Claire (Wilson) were exceptional in the way they competed.

"Their determination, work rate and willingness to keep fighting for every contest reflected the mindset of the entire group."

The Magpies remain in the top five by two points ahead of Lavington but face another acid test this Saturday against second-placed Yarrawonga, this time at the showgrounds.