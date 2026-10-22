Social media
Home page>Sport>Olympic shooter shines a...
Sport

Olympic shooter shines at Wangaratta Clay Target Club's annual two-day carnival

<p>TOP GUN: Mitchell Iles representing Echuca CTC won the prestigious Open High Gun with an impressive score of 324/330.</p>\\n
<p>TOP GUN: Mitchell Iles representing Echuca CTC won the prestigious Open High Gun with an impressive score of 324/330.</p>\\n

TOP GUN: Mitchell Iles representing Echuca CTC won the prestigious Open High Gun with an impressive score of 324/330.

Mitchell Iles won the Open High Gun and the Ernie Williams Memorial 50 target Double Barrel
Shane Douthie
October 22, 2026 • 01:00

Subscription required to continue reading this article

OTHER ARTICLES

Most popular stories

News

Major investigation underway after Helen Haines struck outside Wangaratta office

Major investigation underway after Helen Haines struck outside Wangaratta office
Major investigation underway after Helen Haines struck outside Wangaratta office
Sport

Thrown in the deep end, McNamara delivers on debut

Thrown in the deep end, McNamara delivers on debut
Thrown in the deep end, McNamara delivers on debut
News

Tarrawingee man charged after “targeted” attack on MP

Tarrawingee man charged after “targeted” attack on MP
Tarrawingee man charged after “targeted” attack on MP
Digital Editions

Wangaratta Chronicle, Wednesday, 21 October, 2026

Wangaratta Chronicle, Wednesday, 21 October, 2026
Wangaratta Chronicle, Wednesday, 21 October, 2026