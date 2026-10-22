Olympic shooter shines at Wangaratta Clay Target Club's annual two-day carnival

Wangaratta Clay Target Club conducted its Annual Two-Day Carnival on 17 and 18 October at its North Wangaratta Grounds. Perfect spring weather welcomed 61 shooters to compete for $10,000 in sashes, prizes and cash. Australian Olympic shooter Mitchell Iles representing Echuca CTC won the prestigious Open High Gun with an impressive score of 324/330. To achieve this Mitch also won The Ernie Williams Memorial 50 target Double Barrel 218/218. Mitchell was joined by partner Gabriella Ferteklis representing Darwin Gun Club when she won Ladies High Gun with a score of 306/342. Winner of the Dick English Memorial Handicap and $1000 1st prize was Brock Thompson representing Majura Park CTC NSW. This event was co-sponsored by Jack McGauran and WCTC and carried a total prize pool of $2600. The winner of the coveted Victor Tomasoni Memorial 50 target Point Score sponsored by Border Clay Target Club was John Headon of Hay GC with an excellent score of 161/162. Clubs represented included Melbourne GC, Euroa, Tumut, Loddon District, Griffith GC, Hay CTC, Corowa, Mt Bogong, Yarrawonga and Mansfield CTC. Wangaratta Clay Target Club conducts practice every Wednesday and Saturday afternoon from 12.30pm until 6pm except on the third Saturday and the fifth Sunday which are competition days. The club regularly conducts supervised events for unlicensed shooters wanting to experience the sport as well as businesses including the Wangaratta RSL and those celebrating staff end of year breakup. Visitors are always welcome, contact 0427 621195 or email wangarattaclaytargetclub@gmail.com.