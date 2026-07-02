Speaking poetically and literally, whether the weather was raining or fine, 22 players arrived to have a good time at the Oxley hall to 'strut their stuff' at the social table tennis competition last Monday night.

Not wasting a moment, 'high flyer', Sharene Gervasoni, paired up with 'every which way' Manni Poulos, to give 'go-getter' Jacob Hardiman, and Mick Gervasoni, a 'run for their money', in a re-run of a game played last week.

And as each player worked hard on their own strong suits, while attempting to undermine their opponents' ambitions, the game was packed full of plusses and 'minusses' from start to finish.

After utilising every stroke in the book, it was a reverse result from the previous week, before both pairs agreed to play a 'decider' next week.

'No stopping' Debbie Brunken, and 'slow moving' June Uebergang, were up for the challenge, when they lined up to play 'kitchen gardener', Cheryl Coad, and the 'little man with the big reputation', David Harris.

With everyone well aware of each other's strong points, everyone tried valiantly to work their way around the table before Cheryl threw down an 'irretrievable' and winning point.

After lots of fun and firepower, Cheryl and David won the title.

'Molly dooker', Jason Mullins, and 'eyes on the ball,' Steve Van Der Poel, were in top form, when they stood 'toe-to-toe' to test the strengths and weaknesses of the bloke with 'white line fever', Gary Coad and 'Willie come lately', William Bonwick.

In a game of power, with and without glory, interlaced with some sneaky little pop-over shots, each pair ran the other 'into the ground', as neither pair was prepared to give the other 'an inch'.

A great workout for players, and great entertainment for onlookers, finally ended when one pair won the tie-breaker.

Arriving 'in town' at 5pm after travelling from Ballarat, Harper Nethercote was in 'ready, set, go' mode of 'action plus' when she partnered her 'Poppy' Neil Brock, in a ripper match against young 'local ladies' Olivia Strack and Lyla Porter.

With all four players wearing their 'racing plates', and boldly putting their shoulders to the wheel, it was a game not to be missed, as everyone threw themselves into a full-blown 'give it your all' performance.

After the lead had fluctuated throughout, the game finally ended when one pair won by the 'eye of a needle'.

In the 'awesome foursome' event, Greta Day and Ryan Van Der Poel took on Charlotte Graham and Harriet Day in what turned into the longest game for the night.

With all four 'youngsters' having similar game styles, but very different ways of implementing them, and none prepared to offer any 'gimmies', it was a lesson in mind and body from go to whoa.

With all four throwing down heavy weighted serves and drives, and covering 'acres' of ground to retrieve wide, and wider placements, it was fun and games, played with serious conviction for the duration of the 'work-out'.

After every player had nothing left to give, final scores were not recorded, but both pairs played a winning game.

When the Ueber 'gang', Lucy and June, paired up to take on the 'bat whisperer,' Graham Stephens, and David Harris, it was a foregone conclusion there would be plenty of laughter and diversity of stroke making from start to finish.

With Lucy taking the high road, June taking the low road, and the fellas pushing their way down the centre line, everyone was prepared for a tough workout of every point contested.

Lots of 'couldas and shouldas', mixed with plenty of 'gotchas' were the ingredients that blended into a 'fun for all' game for the players and spectators alike.

And although no final scores were mentioned, Graham and David proudly held the cup (of coffee) aloft.

Supper and a cuppa were very welcome 'revivers', after everyone had played 'umpteen' games, while catching up on local news.

Adults and secondary school students of all ages and abilities are welcome to join the group which meets at the Oxley hall at 7pm each Monday evening.

BYO bat, $2 entry fee, and a small plate to share