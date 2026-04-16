With bats in their hands, stars in their eyes, and all raring to go, 23 players ‘Gathered Round’ at the Oxley hall last Monday night to relish the physical and social enjoyment of the opening night of the 2026 social table tennis competition.

And from the first ping of the ball, it was ‘game-on’ in the non-stop action-packed contests throughout the evening.

‘Professional amateur’ Gary Coad was in top form, as he and ‘been there, and done that’ Ruth Shalders took on ‘mollydook’ Jason Mullins and the ‘man with a plan’, Neil Spurgeon.

With each player jumping out of the blocks early, capitalising on their strong suits, and defending with fire and aplomb (not a plum), spectators were on the edge of their seats, as the score went point for point, until it reached 20 each, and finally ending with one pair winning the tie-breaker.

In an entertaining ‘family feud’ contest, Neil (Poppy) Brock, and the teacher who ‘tortoise’, Alison Stephens, lined up against Neil’s high-flying grand-daughter Harper Nethercote, and Alison’s husband, Graham Stephens, in a ‘give it your all’ top-ranking performance.

While Neil and Alison threw up the long and heavy stuff, Harper and Graham concentrated on brickwalling and fine placement returns on every ball that came their way.

After a long, hard-fought battle, where the lead see-sawed from start to finish, final scores read ‘love all’.

When Brian from ‘back o’ Bourke’ teamed up with ‘Mrs Consistent’ Cheryl Coad, to test the mettle of no-stopping Ernie Menichilli, and ‘tough as nails’ Steve Van der Pol, everyone knew they were in for a ‘rough ride’, where no-one was prepared to wave the white flag on any point.

Long, fast, well-placed serves and strokes were met with long, fast well-placed returns on every point.

But after a long, hard-fought battle that seemingly would never end, big smiles, and hearty handshakes, indicated both pairs claimed victory.

After getting away to a flying start, the ‘little man with a big reputation’ and ‘catch me if you can’, Amanda Van der Pol, put ‘hot wheels’ Simon Brown, and his ‘side-kick’ June Uebergang, under the pump from the outset, to hold a 10–3 lead at the half-way mark.

However, after changing their line of attack, Simon and June ripped into top gear to gradually peg back the deficit, and finally coming up trumps (not Donald) to take the chequered flag.

Pete Spring was in top form, when he and his ‘young gun’ son, Jack, faced Lucy ‘you go bang’ Uebergang, and ‘never-stopped’ Cheryl Coad in an exciting game of all styles in both attack and defence.

While everyone cautiously summed up their opponents’ strengths and weaknesses early in the game, the tempo grew to throwing their weight into capitalising on every opportunity that came their way.

After stretching each other to their limits in the very entertaining encounter, final scores were not recorded, but it was ‘a ripper’.

It was both a physical battle and a battle of wits in the ‘young guns’ match, when talented youngsters Hugh Spring and Greta Day challenged Ryan Van der Pol and Harriet Day, in a game from which spectators all learned a thing or two.

Knowing each other’s games well, it was a foregone conclusion the game would begin, develop into, and end in a game of ‘cat and mouse’, where no-one was prepared to give an inch in their pursuit of victory.

And, while everyone had their minds totally on the job, their enjoyment was evident from go to whoa.

Final scores – both pairs took the honours.

A great night enjoyed by all, ended with a well-deserved cuppa and supper.

Adults and secondary school students of all ages and abilities are welcome to join the group which meets at the Oxley Hall each Monday night beginning at 7pm - BYO bat, $2 entry, and a plate to share.