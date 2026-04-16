Benalla All Blacks got their season underway with a win last weekend, and they’re already eyeing off a spot of form ahead of their A grade match with King Valley this weekend.

Following heavy losses to Goorambat (15-46) and Bonnie Doon (42-62) to start their season, the Panthers saluted last weekend at home with a gritty five goal win over Moyhu, 45-40.

Now, they’re full of belief and confident they can make it two in two weeks when they meet the Roos at Whitfield on Saturday.

A grade coach Georgia Spencer said the win over Moyhu had reinvigorated the squad after some difficult matches first up.

“We had our first win of the season last week at home and that was a fantastic game,” she said.

“As a coach, I was very proud, very impressed with the girls, it was a really good game.

“Honestly, round one was really disappointing against Goorambat - there were a couple of us out so we weren’t at full strength, and the first game of the season you’ve got to shake out the nerves, but it was a disappointing game.

“In round two against Bonnie Doon, the reigning premiers, I think we stuck with them for the first two-and-a-half quarters which was fantastic and only went down by 20 in the end.

“Our team looks a lot better and stronger this year, to have a win in the first three weeks just boosts everyone.

“The confidence is there whereas I don’t think it was before, everyone sort of doubted themselves a bit, but the confidence is now there.

“Everyone’s super keen for King Valley this weekend, eager to get a second win on the board.”

Spencer said the Panthers were putting a lot of work into tightening up on team defence and transition out of their defensive end.

“We’re looking at playing a different style of defence than what we have been doing the last three weeks, going in with a plan to start with rather than waiting to see what the match-ups are going to be,” she said.

“We’ve cemented Chelsea Gilcrist for the entire season, she played the first three rounds but hasn’t played netball in years, so shaking off the cobwebs and getting her back out there, I think she will be a bit of a force to be reckoned with.

“We looked at set ups and transition from defence to attack because quite often we get the rebounds or intercepts, but it’s that transition down in the defensive end that we’re not quite linking with our attack end, it just goes straight back down and they get that second shot on goal and that’s where we lose it.”

The match between the Roos and Panthers commences at Whitfield from 2.30pm.

Elsewhere, reigning premiers Bonnie Doon take on Goorambat in what should be a cracker, Milawa is at home to North Wangaratta, the Hoppers host the Lions, and Tarrawingee is up against Bright.