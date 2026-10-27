Patterson tops the class in WLTCP aggregate play

Senior aggregate tennis dominated the pristine greens at Merriwa Park on the weekend, with WLTCP members enjoying the sun and competition. In section one, Ryan Patterson claimed top billing with his 24-11, ahead of Mark Brown (18-16) and Henry Dean (17-14). Kevin Callahan fought hard for his 15-20, while Ashley Weston managed 10-23. Section two saw Matt Curran win out with 23-16, but the rest of the group wasn’t too far behind. Brian Scobie (20-17) managed to edge out Frank Harris (19-21) and Barry Sullivan (19-21), while Mason Scholes (14-23) trailed slightly behind. John Mansfield was the pride of section three, dominating nearly every opponent on his way to a 24-8 final score, well clear of Thomas McDonald (18-15). Andrew Cope and Mark Gorman couldn’t be split, each finishing on 14-19, while Alan Busk was slightly back with 10-19. In section four, Christian McGuaran (23-16) accounted for all comers, finishing two games ahead of Tom Gerrish (21-16). Noel Boyd managed a balanced 20-20, better than Pat Flynn (18-21) and Des Steele (14-23). Greg Renner (23-14) came out on top in section five, but he was pushed all the way by Russel O’Brien (22-15). Simone Weston came in with 17-24, slightly ahead of Terry Flynn (16-20) and Cate Geard (16-21). Section six was a hotly contested one, with barely anything separating the top four players from one another. Max McAuliffe claimed bragging rights with his 21-14, but he was only narrowly ahead of Cam Vincent (20-16) and Tim Dickinson (20-19). Peter Curran was there abouts with his 18-17, while Tony Clarebrough brought up the rear with 11-24. There was some drama in section seven, with not all games being completed due to an injury sustained by one of the players. At the time of cancellation, Mick Keogh led with 15-15, followed by Zac Williamson (13-17), Sue Piper (12-8), John Shanley (11-10) and Geoff Davidson (9-10). The senior aggregate season continues this Saturday. Results - round three Section: 1 - Ryan Patterson 24-11, Mark Brown 18-16, Henry Dean 17-14, Kevin Callahan 15-20, Ashley Weston 10-23. Section: 2 - Matt Curran 23-16, Brian Scobie 20-17, Frank Harris 20-19, Barry Sullivan 19-21, Mason Scholes 14-23. Section: 3 - John Mansfield 24-8, Thomas McDonald 18-15, Andrew Cope 14-19, Mark Gorman 14-19, Alan Busk 10-19. Section: 4 - Christian McGauran 23-16, Tom Gerrish 21-16, Noel Boyd 20-20, Pat Flynn 18-21, Des Steele 14-23. Section: 5 - Greg Renner 23-14, Russel O'Brien 22-15, Simone Weston 17-24, Terry Flynn 16-20, Cate Geard 16-21. Section: 6 - Max McAuliffe 21-14, Cam Vincent 20-16, Tim Dickinson 20-19, Peter Curran 18-17, Tony Clarebrough 11-24. Section 7 (Not completed due to injury) - Mick Keogh 15-15, Zac Williamson 13-17, Sue Piper 12-8, John Shanley 11-10, Geoff Davidson 9-10.