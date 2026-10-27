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Patterson tops the class in WLTCP aggregate play

<p>SWOOPING: Des Steele gets forward to return the ball. PHOTOS: Marc Bongers</p>\\n
<p>SWOOPING: Des Steele gets forward to return the ball. PHOTOS: Marc Bongers</p>\\n

SWOOPING: Des Steele gets forward to return the ball. PHOTOS: Marc Bongers

Round three of aggregate play was contested on Saturday.
Wangaratta Chronicle
October 27, 2026 • 01:00

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